Off the beaten path: Russia's lesser-known tourist destinations

Society & Culture
September 27, 18:03 UTC+3

World Tourism Day is held annually on September 27

Erzi, a complex of medieval Ingush towers, in the Caucasus Mountains, Dzheirakh District, Ingushetia
Erzi, a complex of medieval Ingush towers, in the Caucasus Mountains, Dzheirakh District, Ingushetia
Erzi, a complex of medieval Ingush towers, in the Caucasus Mountains, Dzheirakh District, Ingushetia
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS
An aerial view of the St Nicholas Monastery bell tower at the Uglich Reservoir on the Volga River. In 1939, the central part of the ancient town of Kalyazin was flooded to form the reservoir during the construction of the Uglich Dam
An aerial view of the St Nicholas Monastery bell tower at the Uglich Reservoir on the Volga River. In 1939, the central part of the ancient town of Kalyazin was flooded to form the reservoir during the construction of the Uglich Dam
An aerial view of the St Nicholas Monastery bell tower at the Uglich Reservoir on the Volga River. In 1939, the central part of the ancient town of Kalyazin was flooded to form the reservoir during the construction of the Uglich Dam
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
An ancient burial site in the Chegem Gorge, the Caucasus Mountains, republic of Kabardino-Balkaia
An ancient burial site in the Chegem Gorge, the Caucasus Mountains, republic of Kabardino-Balkaia
An ancient burial site in the Chegem Gorge, the Caucasus Mountains, republic of Kabardino-Balkaia
© Denis Abramov/TASS
Lake Onega, the second-largest lake of Europe, located on the territory of republic of Karelia and Leningrad region
Lake Onega, the second-largest lake of Europe, located on the territory of republic of Karelia and Leningrad region
Lake Onega, the second-largest lake of Europe, located on the territory of republic of Karelia and Leningrad region
© Igor Podgorny/TASS
Lago-Naki, a famous plateau located at an altitude of about 2,000 meters in the Western Caucasus between two rivers, Belaya and Pshehi
Lago-Naki, a famous plateau located at an altitude of about 2,000 meters in the Western Caucasus between two rivers, Belaya and Pshehi
Lago-Naki, a famous plateau located at an altitude of about 2,000 meters in the Western Caucasus between two rivers, Belaya and Pshehi
© Vitaliy Timkiv/TASS
Town of Plyos, one of the smallest Golden Ring destinations, located on the right bank of the Volga River. Photo: A view of the Resurrection Church’s domes in the town of Plyos, Ivanovo region
Town of Plyos, one of the smallest Golden Ring destinations, located on the right bank of the Volga River. Photo: A view of the Resurrection Church’s domes in the town of Plyos, Ivanovo region
Town of Plyos, one of the smallest Golden Ring destinations, located on the right bank of the Volga River. Photo: A view of the Resurrection Church’s domes in the town of Plyos, Ivanovo region
© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS
A view of the Rekom sanctuary in the Tsey gorge, the Greater Caucasus
A view of the Rekom sanctuary in the Tsey gorge, the Greater Caucasus
A view of the Rekom sanctuary in the Tsey gorge, the Greater Caucasus
© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS
Teletskoye Lake, the largest lake in the Altai Mountains
Teletskoye Lake, the largest lake in the Altai Mountains
Teletskoye Lake, the largest lake in the Altai Mountains
© Yevgeny Kurskov/TASS
Ushkaloi watchtowers located in the narrowest space of Argun's canyon in the Chechen republic
Ushkaloi watchtowers located in the narrowest space of Argun's canyon in the Chechen republic
Ushkaloi watchtowers located in the narrowest space of Argun's canyon in the Chechen republic
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Curonian Spit in Kaliningrad region. Photo: A view from the Epha Height on the Curonian Spit
Curonian Spit in Kaliningrad region. Photo: A view from the Epha Height on the Curonian Spit
Curonian Spit in Kaliningrad region. Photo: A view from the Epha Height on the Curonian Spit
© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS
VII Circle of Light International Festival is underway in Moscow on September 23-27
Moscow spices up the city with its spectacular 'Circle of Light' festival September 25, 14:34
Pigeons bathe in a fountain in central Kiev, Ukraine, September 19
This week in photos: drills in Russia, clashes in Jerusalem and Oktoberfest in Munich September 22, 15:42
First serial-produced nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir floated out in St. Petersburg September 22, 13:51
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake stunned central Mexico, killing more than 220 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust
Aftermath of powerful earthquake in Mexico September 20, 17:28
The main stage of Zapad-2017 military exercises at a training ground at the Luzhsky Range, near St. Petersburg
Zapad-2017: Large-scale Russia-Belarus military exercises September 19, 16:31
Putin visits Zapad-2017 to see military eliminate simulated terrorist infiltrators September 18, 17:29
Top 10 tourist destinations in Russia

September 27 marks World Tourism Day, an annual event organised by the United Nations World Tourism Organization. Russia's top tourist destinations are well known. But beyond Moscow and St Petersburg, Russia has many more interesting things to explore. See the selection of lesser-known but awesome places to visit in the world's largest country.

Off the beaten path: Russia's lesser-known tourist destinations
10
Moscow spices up the city with its spectacular 'Circle of Light' festival
15
This week in photos: drills in Russia, clashes in Jerusalem and Oktoberfest in Munich
