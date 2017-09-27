Off the beaten path: Russia's lesser-known tourist destinations

Scientists collect soil in Yamal to see what climate was like 50,000 years agoSociety & Culture September 27, 18:58
Russia should be prepared for US revenge for success in Syria, expert warnsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 27, 18:55
Russia to participate in project for creating Deep Space Gateway cislunar stationScience & Space September 27, 18:32
Off the beaten path: Russia's lesser-known tourist destinationsSociety & Culture September 27, 18:03
Remains of North Caucasian terrorist leader Doku Umarov found — FSBRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 27, 17:35
Putin awards Guinean President Conde ‘Order of Friendship’World September 27, 16:59
FSB plans to build 50-km fence on Crimea’s border with UkraineWorld September 27, 16:39
Putin lauds elimination of last chemical agent from Russian stockpiles as ‘historic event’Russian Politics & Diplomacy September 27, 15:52
Russia expects to start ‘clearing debris’ in relations after arrival of new US envoyRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 27, 15:29
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
September 27 marks World Tourism Day, an annual event organised by the United Nations World Tourism Organization. Russia's top tourist destinations are well known. But beyond Moscow and St Petersburg, Russia has many more interesting things to explore. See the selection of lesser-known but awesome places to visit in the world's largest country.