Alexander Sergeyev becomes president of Russian Academy of Sciences

Iran opens criminal case against Telegram Messenger’s founder and CEOWorld September 26, 21:38
LinkedIn fatally losing Russian audience — IT watchdogBusiness & Economy September 26, 21:26
Topol ballistic missile test launched from range in Russia's southMilitary & Defense September 26, 19:59
Greek airline Ellinair ready to repatriate VIM-Avia passengers at its own expenseBusiness & Economy September 26, 19:04
Toro Rosso confirms Pierre Gasly to stand in for Daniil Kvyat for Malaysian Grand PrixSport September 26, 18:41
Russian Foreign Ministry says there is no legal ban on Iran’s missile testsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 26, 18:38
Remote city in Russia's Arctic receives fiber optic link to InternetBusiness & Economy September 26, 18:29
US Senate Committee approves Huntsman as ambassador to RussiaWorld September 26, 18:17
Twitter pledges to move personal data of users to Russia by 2018Business & Economy September 26, 18:15
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Dr. Alexander Sergeyev has won the second round of election to the post of president at the Russian Academy of Sciences by rallying 1,045 votes of members of the Academy, Dr. Yuri Balega, the chairman of the tallying commission said on Tuesday at the Academy’s general meeting.
The Academy has 2,035 members. Of that number, 412 members voted for the other candidate, Dr. Robert Nigmatulin, while 1,045 academicians cast their ballots in favor of Dr. Sergeyev, an expert is laser physics, nonharmonic wave propagation effects, plasma physcis, and biophotonics.
Apart from Dr. Sergeyev and Dr. Nigmatulin, the initial list of candidates for the post of president had another three persons - Dr. Yevgeny Kablov, Dr. Gennady Krasnikov, and Dr. Vladislav Panchenko.
To become president, a candidate is expected to win a simple majority of votes, which means 50% plus one vote.