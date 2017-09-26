Back to Main page
Six killed, up to 20 injured in passenger bus crash in Russia’s south

Society & Culture
September 26, 8:07 UTC+3

A passenger bus collided with a truck on a highway in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region

© Karina Sapunova/TASS

KRASNODAR, September 26. /TASS/. Six people were killed and up to 20 more were injured after a passenger bus collided with a truck on a highway in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Territory early on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry’s local department said.

The passenger bus crashed into a truck, which was parked on a roadside of the M-4 Don highway killing six people and injuring more than 20, who were rushed to local hospitals. "Three people, including the driver of the bus, were killed on the scene, two more died on the way to hospitals, and another victim passed away in an emergency room," spokesperson Maria Pirogova told TASS.

There were a total of 26 people riding in the bus and 18 of them are now in regional hospitals, the Interior Ministry’s department stated.

The incident occurred near the Molkino village. The bus was en route from the country’s southern resort city of Adler to Nizhny Novgorod. According to preliminary reports, the driver of the bus could have fallen asleep before ramming into the truck.

The Interior Ministry’s department in the Krasnodar Region said the bus was carrying pilgrims traveling from Abkhazia to Nizhny Novgorod, in the Volga Federal District. Earlier reports said the trip had been organized by the eparchy of the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

According to the website of the eparchy’s pilgrim center, a tour to Abkhazia was arranged on September 16-27. The journey takes 33 hours and covers 1,900 kilometers.

