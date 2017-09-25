Back to Main page
Russian military sets up medical station in Syria’s Aleppo province

Society & Culture
September 25, 6:43 UTC+3 TELL ASUS

The closest hospital is 20 kilometers away from the Tell Asus settlement which currently lacks even a pharmacy

TELL ASUS /Syria/, September 25. /TASS/. Officers from the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the opposing sides in Syria have set up a medical station in the Tell Asus settlement located in the Aleppo Province, head of the special medical unit Anton Smirnov told reporters on Monday.

The closest hospital is 20 kilometers away from the settlement which currently lacks even a pharmacy. "This is the reason why we provide everyone who turns to us for medical assistance with the necessary medicine," Smirnov said.

While the settlement remained under the control of militants from the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia), locals were unable to leave. "Militants tortured us. We failed to help the child as they did not allow anyone to leave the settlement," said a local woman whose five-year-old granddaughter had become disabled after terrorists had tortured her.

