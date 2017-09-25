Russian military sets up medical station in Syria’s Aleppo province

Russian lawmaker calls German election outcome ‘predictable’Russian Politics & Diplomacy September 25, 10:46
Russian-Chinese naval drills ‘Joint Sea 2017’ completed in VladivostokMilitary & Defense September 25, 10:29
Independence referendum underway in Iraqi KurdistanWorld September 25, 9:47
Russia and US have no plans to curtail space cooperationScience & Space September 25, 9:30
Denis Matsuev: That extraordinary idea workedSociety & Culture September 25, 8:00
Tehran's top diplomat slams 'fake' empathy from Trump for IraniansWorld September 25, 6:06
Merkel wins Bundestag electionsWorld September 25, 5:37
Expert says North Korea won’t test thermonuclear warhead in Pacific OceanWorld September 25, 4:26
Russian senator believes German Social Democrats seek to improve ties with MoscowRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 25, 2:42
TELL ASUS /Syria/, September 25. /TASS/. Officers from the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the opposing sides in Syria have set up a medical station in the Tell Asus settlement located in the Aleppo Province, head of the special medical unit Anton Smirnov told reporters on Monday.
The closest hospital is 20 kilometers away from the settlement which currently lacks even a pharmacy. "This is the reason why we provide everyone who turns to us for medical assistance with the necessary medicine," Smirnov said.
While the settlement remained under the control of militants from the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia), locals were unable to leave. "Militants tortured us. We failed to help the child as they did not allow anyone to leave the settlement," said a local woman whose five-year-old granddaughter had become disabled after terrorists had tortured her.