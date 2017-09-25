Russia sends construction materials, equipment to Syria

Russian lawmaker calls German election outcome ‘predictable’Russian Politics & Diplomacy September 25, 10:46
MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russia has sent over 4,000 tonnes of construction materials and equipment to Syria to help restore vital facilities in areas liberated from terrorists, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.
"Construction materials and equipment for repairing roads, railways, water pipelines, power lines, telephone networks, hospitals, schools and social facilities have been sent to Syria by sea," the statement reads.
The Defense Ministry’s units earlier delivered construction equipment to the Russian port of Novorossiysk by rail and loaded it onto ships to be delivered to Syria.
The ministry source added that ships would deliver go Syria more than 40 pieces of construction equipment, including bulldozers, excavators and cranes, over 2,000 tonnes of metal tubes, hundreds of kilometers of high-voltage and fiber-optic wire, as well as construction materials for hospitals, schools and social facilities.