Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia sends construction materials, equipment to Syria

Society & Culture
September 25, 6:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"Construction materials and equipment for repairing roads, railways, water pipelines, power lines, telephone networks and social facilities have been sent to Syria by sea," the statement reads

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russia has sent over 4,000 tonnes of construction materials and equipment to Syria to help restore vital facilities in areas liberated from terrorists, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"Construction materials and equipment for repairing roads, railways, water pipelines, power lines, telephone networks, hospitals, schools and social facilities have been sent to Syria by sea," the statement reads.

The Defense Ministry’s units earlier delivered construction equipment to the Russian port of Novorossiysk by rail and loaded it onto ships to be delivered to Syria.

The ministry source added that ships would deliver go Syria more than 40 pieces of construction equipment, including bulldozers, excavators and cranes, over 2,000 tonnes of metal tubes, hundreds of kilometers of high-voltage and fiber-optic wire, as well as construction materials for hospitals, schools and social facilities.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: drills in Russia, clashes in Jerusalem and Oktoberfest in Munich
15
This week in photos: Mexico quake, Moscow's futuristic park and fashion in New York
12
Stunning pictures compare Moscow's past with its present
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian-Chinese naval drills ‘Joint Sea 2017’ completed in Vladivostok
2
Expert says North Korea won’t test thermonuclear warhead in Pacific Ocean
3
Merkel wins Bundestag elections
4
German rifle’s sketch to be removed from Kalashnikov’s monument in Moscow
5
Lavrov believes US will not attack North Korea
6
Middle East eyes Russian Su-34 bombers after Syria operation — arms exporter
7
EU Council may take decision on Nord Stream 2 talks with Russia in December
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама