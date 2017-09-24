Bolshoi Theater addresses 242nd season premiere to children

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Bolshoi Theater addresses its 242nd season premiere to the youngest audience. A theatrical concert featuring ‘The Young Person’s Guide (Variations and Fugue on a Theme of Henry Purcell)’ by Benjamin Britten and zoological fantasy by Camille Saint-Saens will take place on Sunday at the New Stage of theater. The house was booked up, press service of the Bolshoi Theater told TASS on Sunday.

The final rehearsal of the concert for children was staged in the Bolshoi Theater on Saturday.

"We had a special occasion today, Chief Conductor of the Bolshoi Theater Tugan Sokhiev said in a comment. "This is the first time when we will show a theatrical performance developed around the music of two outstanding composers - Britten and Saint-Sa·ns," the maestro said.

Authors of the project "found interesting ways to carry children with this marvelous music, which will help to foster the future generation of the Bolshoi Theater’s audience," Sokhiev added.