Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Bolshoi Theater addresses 242nd season premiere to children

Society & Culture
September 24, 6:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A theatrical concert featuring ‘The Young Person’s Guide’ by Benjamin Britten and zoological fantasy by Camille Saint-Saens will take place on Sunday at the New Stage of theater

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Bolshoi Theater addresses its 242nd season premiere to the youngest audience. A theatrical concert featuring ‘The Young Person’s Guide (Variations and Fugue on a Theme of Henry Purcell)’ by Benjamin Britten and zoological fantasy by Camille Saint-Saens will take place on Sunday at the New Stage of theater. The house was booked up, press service of the Bolshoi Theater told TASS on Sunday.

The final rehearsal of the concert for children was staged in the Bolshoi Theater on Saturday.

"We had a special occasion today, Chief Conductor of the Bolshoi Theater Tugan Sokhiev said in a comment. "This is the first time when we will show a theatrical performance developed around the music of two outstanding composers - Britten and Saint-Sa·ns," the maestro said.

Authors of the project "found interesting ways to carry children with this marvelous music, which will help to foster the future generation of the Bolshoi Theater’s audience," Sokhiev added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: drills in Russia, clashes in Jerusalem and Oktoberfest in Munich
15
This week in photos: Mexico quake, Moscow's futuristic park and fashion in New York
12
Stunning pictures compare Moscow's past with its present
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
German rifle’s sketch to be removed from Kalashnikov’s monument in Moscow
2
Putin discusses Russia’s economy growth with ministers
3
Breaking of Idlib siege leaves three Russian servicemen wounded
4
Ammunition depot explodes in Ukraine's Donetsk region — police
5
Lavrov warns against partition of Syria
6
Putin assesses Zapad-2017 military drills
7
Zapad-2017 exercise puts Russian army’s "nervous system" to test
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама