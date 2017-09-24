Moscow to limit traffic in downtown because of marathon

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Traffic in the downtown of the Russian capital will be closed on Sunday in view of the V Moscow Marathon, the metropolitan department of transport told TASS on Sunday.

Traffic in the downtown will be closed "on Sunday from 07:00 am to 17:00 pm," the press service said.

Over 30,000 people from about 70 countries will take part in the V Moscow Marathon, the Moscow Mayor’s Office said earlier. Athletes will compete in 42.2 km and 10 km distances. The route of the marathon remains the same. Participants will start at the Luzhniki Stadium and will run over embankments of the Moscow River, the Garden Ring, and near Kremlin walls. Athletes will see over 30 sights during the marathon.