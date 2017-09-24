Moscow to limit traffic in downtown because of marathon

Putin discusses Russia’s economy growth with ministersBusiness & Economy September 24, 2:38
Lavrov warns against partition of SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 23, 0:00
Lavrov calls to coordinate Russian, US military action in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 22, 21:05
Lavrov blames Obama administration for souring Russia-US tiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 22, 20:41
Waging war on Korean Peninsula inadmissible, says LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 22, 20:36
Russian Northern Fleet completes drills in ArcticMilitary & Defense September 22, 18:01
OPEC and non-OPEC countries to continue talks on oil production cut dealBusiness & Economy September 22, 17:28
Russian pair figure skaters Kavaguti, Smirnov retire from sportSport September 22, 16:48
Record number of delegations register for St. Petersburg-hosted IPU AssemblyRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 22, 16:47
MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Traffic in the downtown of the Russian capital will be closed on Sunday in view of the V Moscow Marathon, the metropolitan department of transport told TASS on Sunday.
Traffic in the downtown will be closed "on Sunday from 07:00 am to 17:00 pm," the press service said.
Over 30,000 people from about 70 countries will take part in the V Moscow Marathon, the Moscow Mayor’s Office said earlier. Athletes will compete in 42.2 km and 10 km distances. The route of the marathon remains the same. Participants will start at the Luzhniki Stadium and will run over embankments of the Moscow River, the Garden Ring, and near Kremlin walls. Athletes will see over 30 sights during the marathon.