Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Flight from Japan arrives at Kurile Islands first time as part of visa-free exchanges

Society & Culture
September 23, 6:26 UTC+3 YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK

The jet first landed in Mendeleyevo airport on Kunashir where about a half of the delegation disembarked. The remaining part flew to Iturup

Share
1 pages in this article

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, September 23. /TASS/. The first chartered flight of Aurora airline arrived at the Kurile Islands from Japan on Saturday, bringing a delegation of former Japanese residents of the Southern Kurile Islands as part of visa-free exchanges, the press service of the Sakhalin region government said on Saturday.

"A Bombardier Q400 jet of Aurora airline that took off this mornign from the Nakashibetsu airport on Hokkaido brought 68 people to the islands of Kunashir and Iturup," the press release said. "The delegation includes the people who lived there earlier, as well as the children and grandchildren of former residents of the islands, the staff-members of the Japanese Foreign Ministry, interpreters, and medics. They live in ten prefectures of Japan."

The jet first landed in Mendeleyevo airport on Kunashir where about a half of the delegation disembarked. The remaining part flew to Iturup.

The main purpose of the trip is to visit the cemeteries where their ancestors and relatives are buried. Remembrance services have been chanted.

At night, the delegation will take a return flight to Nakashibetsu.

Most members of the Japanese delegation have visited the Southern Kurile Islands as part of visa-free exchange programs but previously the groups of visitors came to the islands by sea only.

Under the initial plans, the trip was to take place in June but it was moved to September because of bad weather in the Southern Kurile Islands area.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reached an agreement on this trip at the talks in Moscow on April 27. At a G20 conference in July in Hamburg, the two leaders agreed the trip in September.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: drills in Russia, clashes in Jerusalem and Oktoberfest in Munich
15
This week in photos: Mexico quake, Moscow's futuristic park and fashion in New York
12
Stunning pictures compare Moscow's past with its present
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov warns against partition of Syria
2
Press review: What Putin said behind closed doors and US changes tone on Syria
3
Trump vows to put North Korean leader to test
4
Kim Jong Un compares Trump’s speech to declaration of war, vows tough response
5
Gazprom interested in joint LNG trading with Nigeria
6
Waging war on Korean Peninsula inadmissible, says Lavrov
7
Lavrov calls to coordinate Russian, US military action in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама