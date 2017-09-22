Almost 600 people attend Matilda’s pre-premiere in Russia's Novosibirsk

NOVOSIBIRSK, September 22. /TASS/. About 600 people have attended the pre-premiere of Alexey Uchitel’s film "Matilda" in Novosibirsk on Friday, the cinema’s PR service told TASS.

"More than 580 people have watched the film," the PR service told TASS.

Security has been tight due to the performance, a TASS journalist reported. A rapid response team and policemen, including cynologists with dogs, were on duty near the entrance to the Galereya shopping mall where the cinema is located.

About 15 minutes ahead of the movie performance, four people unfolded hand-written posters with protest inscriptions, after which the guards took them out. Two people organized picketing at the entrance to the shopping mall.

Head of the Department for Culture, Sports and Youth Policy of Novosibirsk Mayor’s Office Anna Tereshkova welcomed the audience, as well as filmmaker Alexey Uchitel who did it in a video address.

"Wonderful people who love good films live in Novosibirsk. I am happy that just the second film performance (after Vladivostok - TASS) will take place in your city," Uchitel said.

The film by Alexei Uchitel, which depicts a romance between Nicholas II and ballerina Matilda Kschessinska before his marriage and coronation, is set for general release on October 26.