This week in photos: drills in Russia, clashes in Jerusalem and Oktoberfest in Munich

Society & Culture
September 22, 15:42 UTC+3

The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

Pigeons bathe in a fountain in central Kiev, Ukraine, September 19
© REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
© EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
© AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim
© AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo
© Yelena Afonina/TASS
© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
© AP Photo/Seth Wenig
© EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH
© EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
© EPA-EFE/TATIANA ZENKOVICH
© KCNA via REUTERS
© AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty
© EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
© Maxim Grigoryev/TASS
Russia-Belarus military drills Zapad 2017, Orthodox Jews clashing with police in Jerusalem, Oktoberfest celebrations in Munich and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

