This week in photos: drills in Russia, clashes in Jerusalem and Oktoberfest in Munich

A model presents a creation by British label On/Off during the London Fashion Week, in London, Britain, September 19 © EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Tourists take photographs before sunrise from their campsite on the Appalachian Trail in Beans Purchase, USA, September 17 © AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

The North Korean leader Kim Jong-un watches from a distance the launch of an intermediate range missile Hwasong-12, North Korea, September 16 © KCNA via REUTERS

Shells explode during the joint Russia-Belarus military exercises Zapad 2017, near Borysow in Belarus, September 20 © EPA-EFE/TATIANA ZENKOVICH

Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Russia's First Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov attend the main stage of Zapad 2017, joint Russia-Belarus military exercises, at Luzhsky range, Russia, September 18 © Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

Visitors sit in a leisure ride at the fairground during the opening of the 184rd edition of the annual traditional Oktoberfest beer and amusement festival in Munich, Germany, September 16 © EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a black carrot at an election campaign event of the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany, September 18 © EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

United States President Donald Trump gets up to leave after making a quick statement at a meeting during the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters, in New York, USA, September 18 © AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Host Stephen Colbert performs at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, USA, September 17 © Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Muslim women attend the opening of a flower park as part of celebrations marking Day of Chechen Woman in the city of Grozny, Chechnya, September 17 © Yelena Afonina/TASS

Hundreds of military troops hold placards to create a mosaic of Petronilo Monroy's allegorical figure The Constitution, during the annual Independence Day military parade in Mexico City, September 16 © AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates after winning the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix on the Marina Bay City Circuit Singapore, September 17 © AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim

Israeli police use water cannon to disperse Ultra-Orthodox Jewish demonstrators blocking a main junction as they protest against army recruitment in Jerusalem, Israel, September 17 © EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

This week in photos: Mexico quake, Moscow's futuristic park and fashion in New York

Russia-Belarus military drills Zapad 2017, Orthodox Jews clashing with police in Jerusalem, Oktoberfest celebrations in Munich and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS