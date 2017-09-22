This week in photos: drills in Russia, clashes in Jerusalem and Oktoberfest in Munich

Pigeons bathe in a fountain in central Kiev, Ukraine, September 19
Israeli police use water cannon to disperse Ultra-Orthodox Jewish demonstrators blocking a main junction as they protest against army recruitment in Jerusalem, Israel, September 17
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates after winning the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix on the Marina Bay City Circuit Singapore, September 17
Hundreds of military troops hold placards to create a mosaic of Petronilo Monroy's allegorical figure The Constitution, during the annual Independence Day military parade in Mexico City, September 16
Muslim women attend the opening of a flower park as part of celebrations marking Day of Chechen Woman in the city of Grozny, Chechnya, September 17
Host Stephen Colbert performs at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, USA, September 17
United States President Donald Trump gets up to leave after making a quick statement at a meeting during the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters, in New York, USA, September 18
German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a black carrot at an election campaign event of the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany, September 18
Visitors sit in a leisure ride at the fairground during the opening of the 184rd edition of the annual traditional Oktoberfest beer and amusement festival in Munich, Germany, September 16
Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Russia's First Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov attend the main stage of Zapad 2017, joint Russia-Belarus military exercises, at Luzhsky range, Russia, September 18
Shells explode during the joint Russia-Belarus military exercises Zapad 2017, near Borysow in Belarus, September 20
The North Korean leader Kim Jong-un watches from a distance the launch of an intermediate range missile Hwasong-12, North Korea, September 16
Tourists take photographs before sunrise from their campsite on the Appalachian Trail in Beans Purchase, USA, September 17
A model presents a creation by British label On/Off during the London Fashion Week, in London, Britain, September 19
Visitors in Zaryadye Park near the Moscow Kremlin, Russia, September 18
