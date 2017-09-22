Back to Main page
Italian bikers collect humanitarian aid for children of Donbass

Society & Culture
September 22, 11:21 UTC+3 ROME

For several years, the Speranza Association has been carrying out campaigns in support of the people of Donbass in Europe

© Mikhail Pochuev/TASS

ROME, September 22. /TASS/. Italian bikers have held a large-scale meeting in support of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Speranza (or Hope) Association President and one of the meeting’s organizers Irina Vikhoreva told TASS. According to her, the meeting took place near Rome’s historic Ponte Milvio bridge on Thursday night.

Read also

Tennis star Sharapova donates some $40,000 to Russian orphanages

The bikers who participated in the meeting collected stationary items for Donbass children, Vikhoreva said. She added that the association, which comprised around 60 members - mostly women from southeast Ukraine and Italian sympathizers for Donbass - would deliver the humanitarian aid to one of the schools in the Petrovsky District of Donetsk and a boarding school in the Krasnodon settlement located in the Lugansk region.

A portion of the humanitarian aid will be delivered by a group of bikers that plans to travel to Donbass next month.

"They want to build ties with the Donbass biker group, the Night Wolves," Vikhoreva said. She noted that "bikers are nice people, not motivated ideologically, they always respond to requests for assistance."

For several years, the Speranza Association has been carrying out campaigns in support of the Donbass people in Europe.

