Over 3,000 people evacuated from Yandex office over bomb threat

Society & Culture
September 21, 17:24 UTC+3

The Yandex company’s office in Moscow is being evacuated after an anonymous telephone bomb threat was received

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The Yandex company’s office is being evacuated after an anonymous telephone bomb threat was received, a source in the emergencies agencies told TASS.

"At 16:23 Moscow time (13:23 GMT), a telephone bomb threat was received on 16, Lva Tolstogo street," the source said.

The evacuation is underway, around 3,000 people have already left the building. Police, firefighters and ambulance crews have arrived at the site.

On Thursday, four Moscow museums, including the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts, the Battle of Borodino panorama museum, the State Darwin Museum and the Moscow Transport Museum, as well as the Mosfilm film studio, also received hoax bomb calls. No traces of explosive devices have been found.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Yandex’s office earlier on Thursday to have a look at a model of an unmanned vehicle developed by the company.

