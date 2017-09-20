Putin wishes Russia’s Jews Happy New Year

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russia is such a large and multinational country that it is possible to celebrate New Year several times a year, President Vladimir Putin said receiving Russia’s Chief Rabbi Berl Lazar and Russian Jewish Communities Federation head Alexander Boroda on the occasion of the Jewish New Year.

"It is good to live in such a large country," Putin said welcoming the meeting’s participants. "And a great one, too," Berl Lazar noted.

The president pointed out that Russia was also a multinational country, so it was possible to celebrate New Year several times a year. "Our country is great, large, multinational and multi-religious. We always have holidays to celebrate. Today, we are celebrating the Jewish New Year. I would like to congratulate you and all the Jews in Russia," Putin said addressing Berl Lazar and Boroda.

"On September 21, the Muslims will celebrate New Year, though the Prophet had ruled to celebrate other holidays on a larger scale. After that, we, Christians, will have New Year celebrations… Then, on February 16, the Buddhist New Year will come. It means, we have holidays to celebrate the whole year round," Putin said.

He wished welfare to Russia’s Jews and thanked the Jewish community leaders for actively cooperating with the country’s authorities.