Russian Interior Ministry denies rumored purchase of Glock 44 handguns

Society & Culture
September 19, 18:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Media claimed that the Russian police might stop using the Makarov handgun (commonly known as PM) to get Glock 44 instead

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Media rumors the Interior Ministry’s personnel will be rearmed and that Glock 44 handguns will be purchased for that purpose have nothing to do with the reality, Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk said on Tuesday.

Putin says snap check shows National Guard’s high skills

Earlier, some media claimed with reference to First Deputy Interior Minister Aleksandr Gorovoi that the Russian police might stop using the Makarov handgun (commonly known as PM) to get Glock 44 instead.

"Some online resources have published faked commentaries by First Deputy Interior Minister A. Gorovoi to spread false information about rearmament. No weapons of foreign manufacture, such as Glock 44 are being carried out for the Russian Interior Ministry," Volk said.

She added that all police forces were armed with advanced weapons from Russian arms manufacturers.

