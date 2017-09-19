Moscow court arrests man suspected of stabbing hiker to death

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. A court has ordered to arrest a man suspected of killing a hiker in southeast Moscow, the press service said on Tuesday.

Sulumbek Dzhabayev has been placed in custody until November 14, a spokesperson for the Kuzminsky court said.

The man earlier pleaded guilty during the interrogation. Police launched criminal proceedings into intended infliction of grievous bodily harm resulting in death.

The 23-year-old athlete, Nikolai Ivanov, died of a stab wound after a row with the man on September 15, his coach Tatyana Frolova said. The hiker, who tried to protect women from the drunk hooligan, was hospitalized and died an hour later.

Ivanov was a promising 50-km distance hiker, who had won a silver medal at the Russian youth championship in 2015 and also medals at other domestic competitions.