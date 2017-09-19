Back to Main page
Russia to hold international forum on global threats to biological security

Society & Culture
September 19, 16:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The event is scheduled for November 1-2

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has instructed that Sochi hold an international scientific and practical conference dubbed "Global threats to biological security. Problems and solutions". The event will be scheduled for November 1 and 2, the document on the official website of legal information says.

Medvedev charged "The Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-Being to organize the conference’s preparation and hosting" and recommended "the authorities of the Krasnodar Region and the authorities of Sochi to contribute to the preparation and officiation of the symposium." He also said that the Ministry of Internal Affairs should contribute to "ensuring citizens’ security and public order in places where the conference and cultural and educational activities will be held."

The Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-Being and The Ministry of Internal Affairs should "ensure that foreign guests are invited to participate in the conference." Russian visas for foreign participants and representatives of the press that will work at the forum will be issued without fees.

