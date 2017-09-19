Opera singer Dmitri Hvorostovsky cancels concert in Moscow Conservatory on September 26

Donbass truce first step towards lifting anti-Russian sanctions — German top diplomatWorld September 19, 16:36
MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russian opera singer Dmitri Hvorostovsky, who is being treated for a brain tumor, has canceled his performance at the Great Hall of the Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory on September 26 due to the illness, the conservatory reported on its website.
"Dmitry Hvorostovsky’s concert has been canceled due to the performer’s illness," the notice says.
Organ player Alexey Shmitov will perform instead of Hvorostovsky and Estonian pianist Ivari Ilja.
Information on earlier scheduled Bucharest concert set for September 22 has also been removed from Hvorostovsky’s website.
In the summer of 2015, Hvorostovsky was diagnosed with a brain tumor. In late September 2016, the singer had to cancel his performance on the Vienna State Opera stage in Giuseppe Verdi’s Simon Boccanegra. In December, the Bolshoi Theatre officially canceled Hvorostovsky’s debut in Verdi’s Don Carlos. In late June it was reported that the singer would not take part in the new 2017/2018 season of the Vienna State Opera for health reasons.
That said, the famous baritone successfully performed in late April on the Toronto stage and also gave a surprise to the Metropolitan Opera guests due to the theater’s 50th anniversary. On May 27, Hvorostovsky performed at the City Day celebration in St. Petersburg and on June 2, in Krasnoyarsk, his hometown.