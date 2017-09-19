S-400 Triumph to enter duty in Central Military District on Volga River in NovemberMilitary & Defense September 19, 12:20
Russian police pull the plug on major online narcotics ‘drugstore’Society & Culture September 19, 12:04
Russia's Rosoboronexport signs contracts to export 100,000 KalashnikovsMilitary & Defense September 19, 11:25
Kiev police beef up security for rally by Saakashvili’s supporters outside parliamentWorld September 19, 10:18
Suspect in murder of World Powerlifting Champion surrenders to Russian police — sourceSociety & Culture September 19, 9:53
Lavrov plans to meet with Tillerson, Johnson at UN General Assembly on TuesdayRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 19, 8:13
Russian Defense Ministry rejects Vilnius 'airspace violation' accusations as politicizedMilitary & Defense September 18, 22:21
Russian Defense Ministry denies Lithuania's claims of violation of its airspaceMilitary & Defense September 18, 21:55
Russian diplomat comments on declaration on UN reformRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 18, 18:50
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Police have put the final nail into the coffin of the country’s largest narcotics ‘drugstore’, which is The Russian Anonymous Marketplace or RAMP, operating in the Russian segment of the Tor anonymous network, a senior Interior Ministry official said on Tuesday.
"The activity of the RAMP trade platform, the largest one in the Russian-language segment of Tor, was halted in July 2017 as a result of operations," Deputy Russian Interior Minister Mikhail Vanichkin said in a letter sent upon the request of Russian MP Anton Gorelkin.
RAMP had operated for more than five years in the so-called darknet, which is unavailable for ordinary Internet users. The police operation was launched after a series of high-profile media publications revealed the financial scale of this narcotics store, the lawmaker said.
Throughout the first six months of 2017, some 3,775 drug-related crimes committed with the use of Internet technologies were detected and 1,583 individuals were held criminally liable. More than 760 kg of drugs were seized and 1,345 Internet resources that had been used for selling drugs in Russia were closed down.