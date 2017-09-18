Prominent handicapped motivational speaker to address World Festival of Youth and Students

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Eminent writer and philanthropist Nicholas Vujicic will meet with the participants of the 19th World Festival of Youth and Students (WFYS) on October 18, the festival’s press service told TASS in a message on Monday.

"Renowned motivational speaker Nicholas Vujicic will meet with the participants of the World Festival of Youth and Students. On October 18, he will give a talk on the topic of "Motivation and Life" as part of his "Civil Development Platform," the message says.

According to the press service, Vujicic will communicate with the leaders of public youth organizations and charitable foundations, volunteers, and social projects managers. He is going to explain how to make ourselves and people around us happy.

Vujicic had visited Russia twice before and performed in front of massive audiences, including the State Kremlin Palace and the Russian Civic Chamber.

About Nicholas Vujicic

Vujicic was born in 1982 without arms and legs but he lives a full, rich life. He has two university degrees, types by himself at the speed of 43 words per minute, does surfing, plays golf, likes fishing, swims and dives off jump ramps. Vujicic is an excellent motivational speaker. He has travelled the whole world telling his story, over 3 million people heard him.

He gives talks nearly 250 times a year and tries to convey the message that life is beautiful to the maximum number of people in every possible way. On February 12, 2012, Vujicic got married. Now the couple has two children.

About the festival

The World Festival of Youth and Students will take place in Russia from October 14-22. Over 20,000 young people, including 10,000 foreigners, will participate in the forum. The applications to participate in the festival came from nearly 190 countries.

The WFYS has already taken place in Moscow twice before, in 1957 and 1985. The 6th World Festival of Youth and Students in 1957 was the biggest in its history, over 34,000 young people from over 100 countries took part in it.