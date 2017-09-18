Back to Main page
Madrid confirms DNA test results refuting Pilar Abel’s claims to be Salvador Dali daughter

Society & Culture
September 18, 18:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Famous artist Salvador Dali’s body was exhumed on July 20 in light of a paternity suit

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. A Madrid court of the first instance has confirmed the results of the recent DNA test and determined that Spanish citizen Pilar Abel was not a daughter of famous artist Salvador Dali, the La Vanguardia daily reported.

According to the newspaper, next week the court will consider the prosecution’s request to make Abel pay the court expenses, and announce the verdict.

During today’s hearing, the prosecution said that Abel’s doubts concerning the results of the DNA test were groundless.

Dali’s body was exhumed on July 20 in light of a paternity suit. A court earlier had upheld the decision to exhume the artist’s body in order to get samples to figure out if he was the father of a woman who had filed a lawsuit claiming to be recognized as the artist’s daughter.

Pilar Abel, who comes from Girona (Catalonia), claims that Dali was her father. She was born on February 1, 1956. Since 2007, she has been trying to prove her paternity saying that her mother had had a secret affair with the artist.

Salvador Dali (1904-1989) is considered to be one of the most famous surrealist painters. Over the course of his career, he created hundreds of artistic works.

Dali was married to Elena Diakonova (1894-1982), known as Gala, who originally came from the Russian city of Kazan. The couple had no children. The artist is buried in his Theater-Museum in Figueres, where most of his works are on display.

