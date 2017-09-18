Kremlin believes 'The Death of Stalin' movie won’t spark uproar

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov presumes that the distribution of the satiric comedy film "The Death of Stalin" by Armando Iannucci, based on the graphic novel by Fabien Nury and Thierry Robin, shouldn’t raise any eyebrows. Moreover, he believes the Ministry of Culture approaches the matter of granting of film distribution licenses with great responsibility.

"I honestly don’t know what this film is like. But the Ministry of Culture always approaches the matter of granting distribution certificates in a responsible manner," he affirmed.

With that he emphasized that since he didn’t know anything particular about the film, he couldn’t provide a more detailed comment. "I haven’t heard of it [the film], we haven’t received any information yet," Peskov said when asked if the Kremlin had any concerns about the reaction that the film might cause among members of the Communist party.