Kremlin believes 'The Death of Stalin' movie won’t spark uproar

Russian planes attack simulated enemy forces at Zapad-2017 exerciseMilitary & Defense September 18, 18:28
Prominent handicapped motivational speaker to address World Festival of Youth and StudentsSociety & Culture September 18, 18:26
Russia, US conduct expert work on Deir ez-ZorWorld September 18, 18:20
Madrid confirms DNA test results refuting Pilar Abel’s claims to be Salvador Dali daughterSociety & Culture September 18, 18:01
Putin visits Zapad-2017 to see military eliminate simulated terrorist infiltratorsMilitary & Defense September 18, 17:29
Iskander-M missile hits target in Kazakhstan at Zapad-2017 drillsMilitary & Defense September 18, 17:10
Defendants found not guilty in Odessa riots case charged with separatismWorld September 18, 16:59
Ancient Greek fortress unearthed in southern Russia during energy bridge constructionSociety & Culture September 18, 16:48
Defendants in case of May 2014 unrest in Odessa found not guiltyWorld September 18, 16:42
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov presumes that the distribution of the satiric comedy film "The Death of Stalin" by Armando Iannucci, based on the graphic novel by Fabien Nury and Thierry Robin, shouldn’t raise any eyebrows. Moreover, he believes the Ministry of Culture approaches the matter of granting of film distribution licenses with great responsibility.
"I honestly don’t know what this film is like. But the Ministry of Culture always approaches the matter of granting distribution certificates in a responsible manner," he affirmed.
With that he emphasized that since he didn’t know anything particular about the film, he couldn’t provide a more detailed comment. "I haven’t heard of it [the film], we haven’t received any information yet," Peskov said when asked if the Kremlin had any concerns about the reaction that the film might cause among members of the Communist party.