Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin believes 'The Death of Stalin' movie won’t spark uproar

Society & Culture
September 18, 15:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Ministry of Culture always approaches the matter of granting distribution certificates with great responsibility, according to the Kremlin spokesman

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov presumes that the distribution of the satiric comedy film "The Death of Stalin" by Armando Iannucci, based on the graphic novel by Fabien Nury and Thierry Robin, shouldn’t raise any eyebrows. Moreover, he believes the Ministry of Culture approaches the matter of granting of film distribution licenses with great responsibility.

Read also

Russian culture minister slams pressure on cinemas over tsar film Matilda

"I honestly don’t know what this film is like. But the Ministry of Culture always approaches the matter of granting distribution certificates in a responsible manner," he affirmed.

With that he emphasized that since he didn’t know anything particular about the film, he couldn’t provide a more detailed comment. "I haven’t heard of it [the film], we haven’t received any information yet," Peskov said when asked if the Kremlin had any concerns about the reaction that the film might cause among members of the Communist party.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Mexico quake, Moscow's futuristic park and fashion in New York
12
Stunning pictures compare Moscow's past with its present
4
Putin visits new park in central Moscow
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian army drives Islamic State out of villages on eastern shore of Euphrates
2
Russia, US conduct expert work on Deir ez-Zor
3
Putin visits Zapad-2017 to see military eliminate simulated terrorist infiltrators
4
Ancient Greek fortress unearthed in southern Russia during energy bridge construction
5
Russian, Israeli diplomats discuss situation in Ukraine
6
Russian planes attack simulated enemy forces at Zapad-2017 exercise
7
Iskander-M missile hits target in Kazakhstan at Zapad-2017 drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама