Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Bolshoi Theater’s renowned opera soloist Zurab Sotkilava passes away

Society & Culture
September 18, 14:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The opera world mourns the loss of the extraordinary, prominent Soviet-era opera singer Zurab Sotkilava, who died in Moscow on September 18, at the age of 80

Share
1 pages in this article
Zurab Sotkilava

Zurab Sotkilava

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The opera world mourns the loss of the extraordinary, prominent Soviet-era opera singer Zurab Sotkilava, who died in Moscow on Monday, at the age of 80, The Bolshoi Theater’s Director General Vladimir Urin informed TASS.

Read also

Bolshoi Theater vows to put on at least 10 new shows next season

"Zurab Sotkilava, a remarkable artist of the Bolshoi Theater, has died. He had a grave illness and he fought it until the end," Urin said.

The time for the lying-in-state ceremony and the funeral will be reported later.

Soviet, Georgian and Russian opera singer Zurab Sotkilava was born on March 12, 1937, in the city of Sukhumi. After graduating from the Tbilisi Conservatory, Sotkilava launched his career in the Paliashvili Georgian Opera and Ballet Theater and later underwent training at La Scala, in Milan. In the 1960s-1970s, Sotkilava won several international contests. In 1973, the artist made his first appearance on the Bolshoi Theater’s stage in Bizet’s Carmen, after which he was taken into the company and soon became its leading soloist. During his extensive career, Sotkilava performed on the world's best stages and received numerous prestigious awards.

Gallery
18 photo
© Nikolai Malyshev/Fotokhronika TASS

Russia's Bolshoi Theater celebrates 240th anniversary

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Mexico quake, Moscow's futuristic park and fashion in New York
12
Stunning pictures compare Moscow's past with its present
4
Putin visits new park in central Moscow
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian army drives Islamic State out of villages on eastern shore of Euphrates
2
Russia, US conduct expert work on Deir ez-Zor
3
Putin visits Zapad-2017 to see military eliminate simulated terrorist infiltrators
4
Ancient Greek fortress unearthed in southern Russia during energy bridge construction
5
Russian, Israeli diplomats discuss situation in Ukraine
6
Russian planes attack simulated enemy forces at Zapad-2017 exercise
7
Iskander-M missile hits target in Kazakhstan at Zapad-2017 drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама