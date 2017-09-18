Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s legendary Kruzenshtern windjammer calls at Germany’s Warnemunde

Society & Culture
September 18, 14:00 UTC+3 KALININGRAD

The Kruzenshtern, with 120 students from seven Russian naval schools aboard, will stay in Warnemunde until September 20

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

KALININGRAD, September 18. /TASS/. Russia’s legendary windjammer Kruzenshtern has called at Germany’s port of Warnemunde instead of Finland’s Mariehamn after the Finnish authorities banned the ship from entering this port in late August, a spokesman for the Baltic State Academy of the Fishing Fleet, the ship’s owner, told TASS on Monday.

Read also

Russia’s legendary barque Kruzenshtern to mark 90th jubilee with 10,000-mile voyage

Russian ship Kruzenshtern to dock at German port instead of Finland’s Mariehamn

Finland refuses to disclose reason behind entry ban on Russia’s Kruzenshtern ship

Russia's legendary barque Kruzenshtern visited by some 20,000 guests at Finland’s Kotka

Russia’s legendary barque Kruzenshtern calls at Belgian port

"The Kruzenshtern, with 120 students from seven Russian naval schools aboard, will stay in Warnemunde will Wednesday, September 20. This German port was chosen by the Russian Fishing Agency, the owner of the ship, instead of Finland’s Mariehamn," the spokesman said, adding that while in Warnemunde, the ship will replenish its water resources and its crew will have time to rest. Over its stay in that port, the windjammer will be open for general public.

Warnemunde is the Krezenshterns last stopover on its third and final voyage of the 2017 navigation season. Previously, it visited Germany’s Kiel, France’s Le Havre and Poland’s Gdynia. The ship is expected to reach its home port of Kaliningrad on September 24.

On its way back home, the Kruzenshtern, with all lights on, will pass by the resort city of Zelenograndsk in the Kaliningrad region on September 23 when Kazakh and Spanish teams stage their fireworks shows within the world fireworks championships currently underway in that city.

The Kruzenshtern, a four-masted barque, was built in 1926 at Geestemnde in Bremerhaven, Germany and was given the Italian name of the Padua (after the Italian city). She was surrendered to the Soviet Union in 1946 as war reparation and renamed after the early 19th century Baltic German explorer in Russian service, Adam Johann Krusenstern (1770-1846). She is now a Russian Navy sail training ship. Of the four remaining Flying P-Liners, the former Padua is the only one still in use, mainly for training purposes, with her homeports in Kaliningrad (formerly Koenigsberg) and Murmansk. After the Sedov, another former German ship, she is the largest traditional sailing vessel still in operation. Over its 90-year history, along with participating and winning various international regattas and races, the Kruzenshtern has made two round-the-globe voyages and a trans-Atlantic expedition, covering an overall distance of 1.3 million nautical miles.

The news about the ban on the Kruzenshtern’s call at Mariehamn came from the Hufvudstadsbladet newspaper, which said that the General Staff of the Finnish Defense Forces barred the Russian barque from visiting the Aland Islands, a demilitarized territory. The Finnish Defense Forces refused to comment on that decision. The ship’s captain received a relevant notification via the Russian consulate in Finland.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Mexico quake, Moscow's futuristic park and fashion in New York
12
Stunning pictures compare Moscow's past with its present
4
Putin visits new park in central Moscow
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian army drives Islamic State out of villages on eastern shore of Euphrates
2
Russia, US conduct expert work on Deir ez-Zor
3
Putin visits Zapad-2017 to see military eliminate simulated terrorist infiltrators
4
Ancient Greek fortress unearthed in southern Russia during energy bridge construction
5
Russian, Israeli diplomats discuss situation in Ukraine
6
Russian planes attack simulated enemy forces at Zapad-2017 exercise
7
Iskander-M missile hits target in Kazakhstan at Zapad-2017 drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама