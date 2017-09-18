FSB drug bust shuts down EU-Moldova-Russia narcotics pipeline

Russian planes attack simulated enemy forces at Zapad-2017 exerciseMilitary & Defense September 18, 18:28
Prominent handicapped motivational speaker to address World Festival of Youth and StudentsSociety & Culture September 18, 18:26
Russia, US conduct expert work on Deir ez-ZorWorld September 18, 18:20
Madrid confirms DNA test results refuting Pilar Abel’s claims to be Salvador Dali daughterSociety & Culture September 18, 18:01
Putin visits Zapad-2017 to see military eliminate simulated terrorist infiltratorsMilitary & Defense September 18, 17:29
Iskander-M missile hits target in Kazakhstan at Zapad-2017 drillsMilitary & Defense September 18, 17:10
Defendants found not guilty in Odessa riots case charged with separatismWorld September 18, 16:59
Ancient Greek fortress unearthed in southern Russia during energy bridge constructionSociety & Culture September 18, 16:48
Defendants in case of May 2014 unrest in Odessa found not guiltyWorld September 18, 16:42
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russia’s FSB conducted a major drug bust, collaring members of an international crime gang involved in drug trafficking.
The detained drug lords chiefly dealt in hashish, marijuana and ecstasy funneling them from EU countries through Moldova to Russia in vegetable trucks. According to the FSB’s Center of Public Relations, the drugs were headed for Moscow.
"Active members of this gang have been identified, evidence confirming their ongoing illegal activities has been obtained," The FSB’s press center reported.
Two suspects - a Russian and a Moldavian - were busted red-handed with nearly 31 kg of drugs that has been confiscated. The goods would have had a street value of more than 20 million rubles (or $347,000). The FSB’s Office of Investigations has launched a criminal case. The suspects have been taken into custody.