FSB drug bust shuts down EU-Moldova-Russia narcotics pipeline

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russia’s FSB conducted a major drug bust, collaring members of an international crime gang involved in drug trafficking.

The detained drug lords chiefly dealt in hashish, marijuana and ecstasy funneling them from EU countries through Moldova to Russia in vegetable trucks. According to the FSB’s Center of Public Relations, the drugs were headed for Moscow.

"Active members of this gang have been identified, evidence confirming their ongoing illegal activities has been obtained," The FSB’s press center reported.

Two suspects - a Russian and a Moldavian - were busted red-handed with nearly 31 kg of drugs that has been confiscated. The goods would have had a street value of more than 20 million rubles (or $347,000). The FSB’s Office of Investigations has launched a criminal case. The suspects have been taken into custody.