Pilots of crashed Yak-130 evacuated to base airfield

Society & Culture
September 16, 16:52 UTC+3

Earlier in the day, during a training flight near the Borisoglebsk aerodrome a Yak-130 aircraft

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. A search and rescue team has evacuated to the base airfield the pilots of the Yak-130 trainer aircraft that crashed near the town of Borisoglebsk, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The search and rescue team has evacuated the pilots of the Yak-130 that crashed near Borisoglebsk to the home airbase," the ministry said. "After landing, both pilots communicated the command. Nothing threatens their lives and health."

Earlier in the day, during a training flight near the Borisoglebsk aerodrome a Yak-130 aircraft.

A flight safety commission of the Russian Armed Forces is leaving the Chkalov aerodrome to investigate into the accident.

The Yak-130 is a new-generation two-seat combat trainer jet designed for basic flight and combat training and for fighting air and ground threats in all weather conditions. It can be used to train the pilots of fourth-plus and fifth-generation aircraft.

The Yakovlev Design Bureau started to develop the Yak-130 plane in the early 1990s. The plane performed its first flight in 1996, and the Russian Air Force selected it as its basic trainer in 2002.

