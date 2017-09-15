Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Pskov monuments due to be listed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Society & Culture
September 15, 21:45 UTC+3 PARIS

Pskov "is one of the cradles of Russia and Russian civilization," according to the Russian Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yury Belinsky/TASS

PARIS, September 15. /TASS/. Monuments of Olden Pskov may be listed as a World Heritage Site in a year and a half, Russian Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky told TASS on Friday.

In his two-day visit to the French capital, the Russian culture minister has met with heads of the UNESCO World Heritage Center, he said.

Read also

Cathedral in Russian island town of Sviyazhsk added to UNESCO World Heritage List

"We and UNESCO have a tight agenda. Today we have been discussing a new Russian nomination - the Pskov Kremlin and the city’s cathedrals - with the center’s top officials," Medinsky said, answering a TASS question at the briefing in the Russian Orthodox Spiritual and Cultural Center in Paris.

Pskov "is one of the cradles of Russia and Russian civilization," he said. "We all have come to a conclusion and I hope that we were able to persuade the heads of the World Heritage Center that it is unfair Pskov is placed on the UNESCO list."

"We are intensifying the work. We hope that in a year and a half we will see a UNESCO star next to the city of Pskov on the map," he added.

Pskov, a city in northwestern Russia, is one of the oldest Russian cities. It was first mentioned in chronicles in 903. In the Middle Ages it became important as a trade center and an outpost.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Mexico quake, Moscow's futuristic park and fashion in New York
12
Stunning pictures compare Moscow's past with its present
4
Putin visits new park in central Moscow
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Pyotr Veliky and Admiral Ushakov warships ‘destroy’ enemy’s winged missiles at drill
2
Deliveries of Mi-28NM helicopters may start in 2018
3
Russian MP comments on North Korea’s new missile launch
4
Moscow regrets Pyongyang violates UN resolutions
5
Russian basketball team defeats Serbia at EuroBasket 2017
6
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
7
World’s largest sub Dmitry Donskoy back to base after three-month voyage
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама