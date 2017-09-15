Russia’s Pskov monuments due to be listed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

PARIS, September 15. /TASS/. Monuments of Olden Pskov may be listed as a World Heritage Site in a year and a half, Russian Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky told TASS on Friday.

In his two-day visit to the French capital, the Russian culture minister has met with heads of the UNESCO World Heritage Center, he said.

"We and UNESCO have a tight agenda. Today we have been discussing a new Russian nomination - the Pskov Kremlin and the city’s cathedrals - with the center’s top officials," Medinsky said, answering a TASS question at the briefing in the Russian Orthodox Spiritual and Cultural Center in Paris.

Pskov "is one of the cradles of Russia and Russian civilization," he said. "We all have come to a conclusion and I hope that we were able to persuade the heads of the World Heritage Center that it is unfair Pskov is placed on the UNESCO list."

"We are intensifying the work. We hope that in a year and a half we will see a UNESCO star next to the city of Pskov on the map," he added.

Pskov, a city in northwestern Russia, is one of the oldest Russian cities. It was first mentioned in chronicles in 903. In the Middle Ages it became important as a trade center and an outpost.