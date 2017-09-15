Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Number of Russians doing charity work up by about 20% in past 10 years — poll

Society & Culture
September 15, 20:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

69 percent of respondents said they took part in charity work this or that way

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yelena Palm/TASS

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The number of Russians doing charity work has gone up to 69% in 2017 from 50% ten year ago, according to an opinion poll results released by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) on Friday.

"Whereas back in 2007, fifty percent of respondents said they took part in charity work this or that way, in 2017, the figure has gone up to 69% (mostly residents of Moscow and St. Petersburg and people with higher education rather than people living in small towns and villages and people with secondary education," the pollster said.

Read also
Natalia Vodyanova

Hollywood actor Banderas, supermodel Vodianova team up to inspire public towards charity

Most popular formats of charity work include money transfers to special accounts (32% in 2017 against four percent in 2007), money transfers to charity foundations (17% in 2017 against four percent in 2007), donating cloths and articles of daily necessity to children’s homes and homes for the elderly (27% in 2017 against 19% in 2007). The number of respondents taking part in volunteer work has increased from three percent in 2007 to six percent in 2017.

Meanwhile, the number of those giving alms has gone down from 36% in 2007 to 30% in 2017.

The size of monetary donations given in the preceding year typically ranged from 101 to 500 rubles ($1.73 to $8.68) (24% of the polled), and from 501 to 1,000 rubles ($8.68 to $17.36) (17%).

According to the poll results, the professional charity sphere is underdeveloped in Russia. Thus, 70% of respondents found it difficult to say the name of any charity organizations, while 92% said they knew nothing about fundraising.

The nationwide poll was conducted in a period from September 1 through 3, 2017 and embraced 1,800 people aged 18 and older.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Mexico quake, Moscow's futuristic park and fashion in New York
12
Stunning pictures compare Moscow's past with its present
4
Putin visits new park in central Moscow
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Pyotr Veliky and Admiral Ushakov warships ‘destroy’ enemy’s winged missiles at drill
2
Deliveries of Mi-28NM helicopters may start in 2018
3
Russian MP comments on North Korea’s new missile launch
4
Moscow regrets Pyongyang violates UN resolutions
5
Russian basketball team defeats Serbia at EuroBasket 2017
6
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
7
World’s largest sub Dmitry Donskoy back to base after three-month voyage
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама