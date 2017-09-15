Back to Main page
Moscow rescuers save moose from drowning in lake

Society & Culture
September 15, 17:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The moose will be either released into the wild or will be taken to an animal rescue center

© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Moscow rescuers have saved a moose from drowning in an eastern Moscow lake, the capital’s emergencies department said on Friday.

It took the rescuers some 1.5 hours to drag the animal out of the lake located on the territory of the 18th century Kuskovo estate, a popular recreation site for Muscovites.

"The moose is on shore and the rescuers are waiting for a vehicle to transport the animal," the department said.

The moose will be either released into the wild or will be taken to an animal rescue center.

