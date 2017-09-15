Back to Main page
Europe’s highest observation deck to be opened in Moscow in 2018

Society & Culture
September 15, 16:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The project envisages an all-round 360-degree view and 10 thematic zones where one can get acquainted with interesting facts about Moscow

© Sergey Bobylyov/TASS

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The highest observation deck in Europe will be opened in Moscow City’s Vostok tower, which is located within the Federation complex, in the beginning of 2018, the managing partner of the observation deck Panorama 360 Arthur Shakaryan told TASS on Friday.

"The observation deck will be opened in January 2018. At the end of 2017, the Federation tower complex will be put into operation and all works will be finished. We plan to open the observation deck for visitors in January 2018," he explained.

The project envisages an all-round 360-degree view and 10 thematic zones where one can get acquainted with interesting facts about Moscow, its history, architecture, achievements and development plans.

