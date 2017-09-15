Europe’s highest observation deck to be opened in Moscow in 2018

Europe’s highest observation deck to be opened in Moscow in 2018Society & Culture September 15, 16:57
Moscow regrets Pyongyang violates UN resolutionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 15, 15:07
This week in photos: Mexico quake, Moscow's futuristic park and fashion in New YorkSociety & Culture September 15, 15:00
Kremlin: Putin’s attendance of Zapad-2017 drills not connected with West’s concernsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 15, 14:30
Guarantor countries announce establishment of four de-escalation zones in SyriaWorld September 15, 14:13
18 hospitalized following London subway terror blastWorld September 15, 13:52
Russia’s Central Bank cuts key rate to 8.5%Business & Economy September 15, 13:47
Kremlin strongly condemns North Korean new missile launchRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 15, 13:44
Russian, Finnish experts reckon St. Petersburg Meteorite may have fallen near Lake SeligerScience & Space September 15, 13:23
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The highest observation deck in Europe will be opened in Moscow City’s Vostok tower, which is located within the Federation complex, in the beginning of 2018, the managing partner of the observation deck Panorama 360 Arthur Shakaryan told TASS on Friday.
"The observation deck will be opened in January 2018. At the end of 2017, the Federation tower complex will be put into operation and all works will be finished. We plan to open the observation deck for visitors in January 2018," he explained.
The project envisages an all-round 360-degree view and 10 thematic zones where one can get acquainted with interesting facts about Moscow, its history, architecture, achievements and development plans.