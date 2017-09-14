Charges brought against teen boy opening fire inside school in Moscow region

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Charges have been brought against a teen boy who opened fire in a school outside Moscow leaving several people injured, lawyer Viktor Zaprudsky told TASS on Thursday.

"Yes, charges have been brought against my client," he said, declining to comment on the accusations referring to a "pledge of secrecy of pretrial investigation".

According to preliminary data of the investigation, on September 5 a ninth-grader came to school armed with an axe and an air gun, leaving a female teacher and three pupils injured.

Moscow’s Basmanny District Court arrested a ninth-grader until November 5. A criminal case was opened under two articles of the Russian Criminal Code - Hooliganism, and Attempted Murder.

The teenage student’s defense team had requested that their client be taken under house arrest. Defense attorney Viktor Zaprudsky said that his client "repents for what he did and asks those injured for forgiveness." Besides, the teenager’s parents have expressed readiness to defray the cost of their medical treatment and make payments in compensation for moral damage.

School shooting

On September 5, a 15-year-old ninth-grader threw smoke bombs into a classroom and opened fire from an air gun in one of the schools in the Ivanteyevka town outside Moscow. He attacked a teacher with a kitchen axe causing three of his fellow students to jump out the window for fear. As a result, the four suffered wounds in the incident. The attacker was detained by police.

A police source said the student had been preparing for the attack for a long time. He particularly posted photos of himself holding weapons on social media. In April, the teenager posted comments on the 1999 Columbine High School massacre in Colorado, saying that this incident gave him suicidal thoughts.