Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Charges brought against teen boy opening fire inside school in Moscow region

Society & Culture
September 14, 19:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to preliminary data of the investigation, on September 5 a ninth-grader came to school armed with an axe and an air gun, leaving a female teacher and three pupils injured

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergey Sevastyanov/TASS

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Charges have been brought against a teen boy who opened fire in a school outside Moscow leaving several people injured, lawyer Viktor Zaprudsky told TASS on Thursday.

"Yes, charges have been brought against my client," he said, declining to comment on the accusations referring to a "pledge of secrecy of pretrial investigation".

Read also

Teenager who attacked teacher in school near Moscow got gun as gift from parents

According to preliminary data of the investigation, on September 5 a ninth-grader came to school armed with an axe and an air gun, leaving a female teacher and three pupils injured.

Moscow’s Basmanny District Court arrested a ninth-grader until November 5. A criminal case was opened under two articles of the Russian Criminal Code - Hooliganism, and Attempted Murder.

The teenage student’s defense team had requested that their client be taken under house arrest. Defense attorney Viktor Zaprudsky said that his client "repents for what he did and asks those injured for forgiveness." Besides, the teenager’s parents have expressed readiness to defray the cost of their medical treatment and make payments in compensation for moral damage.

School shooting

On September 5, a 15-year-old ninth-grader threw smoke bombs into a classroom and opened fire from an air gun in one of the schools in the Ivanteyevka town outside Moscow. He attacked a teacher with a kitchen axe causing three of his fellow students to jump out the window for fear. As a result, the four suffered wounds in the incident. The attacker was detained by police.

Read also

Court arrests teenage student who opened fire in school in Moscow region

Four wounded after teenager opens fire in Moscow suburban school

A police source said the student had been preparing for the attack for a long time. He particularly posted photos of himself holding weapons on social media. In April, the teenager posted comments on the 1999 Columbine High School massacre in Colorado, saying that this incident gave him suicidal thoughts.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Stunning pictures compare Moscow's past with its present
4
Putin visits new park in central Moscow
15
This week in photos: mammoth pumpkin, Irma’s wrath and the little prince goes to school
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
More than 1,000 gunmen switch sides to join Syrian army
2
Two Russian subs attack Islamic State in Syria with Kalibr cruise missiles
3
Pyotr Veliky and Admiral Ushakov warships enter Barents Sea for drill
4
Press review: Russia persists on suing Washington and N. Korea won't agree to nuke talks
5
Kremlin slams hype over Zapad-2017 military drills as provocative
6
Iskander-M system gets new types of missiles — manufacturer
7
Foreign journalists allowed on board Russian frigate to watch missiles fired at IS targets
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама