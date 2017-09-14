Back to Main page
Quake jolts Urals mine leaving one dead

Society & Culture
September 14, 16:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In all, more than 100 people were working at the mine when the accident occurred

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. One person was killed after a rock burst at a mine in the Urals Republic of Komi, a source at the local emergencies services told TASS on Thursday.

"One man died, he has already been brought up to the surface," the source said.

In all, more than 100 people were working at the mine when the accident occurred. They were not evacuated.

