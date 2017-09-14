Quake jolts Urals mine leaving one dead

Communication minister slams US decision on Kaspersky Lab as unfair market competitionBusiness & Economy September 14, 17:45
MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. One person was killed after a rock burst at a mine in the Urals Republic of Komi, a source at the local emergencies services told TASS on Thursday.
"One man died, he has already been brought up to the surface," the source said.
In all, more than 100 people were working at the mine when the accident occurred. They were not evacuated.