This week in photos: Mexico quake, Moscow's futuristic park and fashion in New York

Society & Culture
September 15, 15:00 UTC+3

The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

Funky Matas skateboards along South Beach as the effects of Hurricane Irma are felt in Miami Beach, USA, September 9
© AP Photo/David Goldman
The Breitling DC-3, HB-IRJ, plane fly escorted by Italian Air Force's aerobatic demonstration team, the Frecce Tricolori, during the last stage of its world tour in Sion, Switzerland, September 13
© EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN MERZ
A man recovers bricks from a building destroyed in Thursday's magnitude 8.1 earthquake, in Union Hidalgo, Oaxaca state, Mexico, September 10
© AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
An Indian forest guard looks at a leopard they tranquilized and captured from a residence after it was brought in a cage to the state zoological park in Gauhati, Assam state, India, September 13
© AP Photo/Anupam Nath
A Rohingya man carries his baby in a basket as he arrives in Tuangiri, Teknaf, Bangladesh, September 12
© EPA-EFE/ABIR ABDULLAH
View of a giant land art painting entitled 'A story of the future' by French artist Saype, depicting a young girl reading a book, on a hillside in Les Rochers-de-Naye, in Veytaux above Montreux, Switzerland, September 11
© EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD
Visitors walk by an artwork titled 'We All Want to Be Cleaned' by Czech artist Kristof Kintera at his exhibition 'Nervous Trees' at Rudolfinum Gallery in Prague, Czech Republic, September 13
© EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
A Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) officer inspects the honor guard before the arrival of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, September 11
© EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
The Proton-M/Briz-M carrier rocket lifts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, September 12
© EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
The illuminated Marina Bay Street Circuit race track and skyline of Singapore during the sunset time, Singapore, September 14
© EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO
Orthodox believers participate in a procession in St. Petersburg, Russia, September 12. The procession marks the 293rd anniversary of the transfer of the relics of St. Alexander Nevsky, who is considered to be a heavenly protector of St. Petersburg
© EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
The Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet at the IAA Car Show in Frankfurt Main, Germany, September 13
© EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
Visitors stand by a 'floating bridge' in Moscow's Zaryadye Park near the Moscow Kremlin, Russia, September 12
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
The theater festival "Bright People" in Museon park in Moscow, Russia, September 9
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Models present creations from the Prabal Gurung collection at the New York Fashion Week Spring 2018 in New York, USA, September 10
© EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY
Mexico rocked by a deadly earthquake, Moscow's huge new Zaryadye park, New York Fashion Week and more of this week's photographs can be found in: The World in Pictures - a TASS photo gallery

