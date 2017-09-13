Hotel National Moscow evacuated after bomb scare

Paris, Los Angeles to host Summer Olympic Games in 2024, 2028 respectivelySport September 13, 21:29
Russian aircraft manufacturer gets down to 2nd phase of MC-21 jet flight testsBusiness & Economy September 13, 20:10
Gazprom's partners in Nord Stream-2 may revise financing mechanismBusiness & Economy September 13, 19:39
Moscow hit by nearly 100 bomb threat callsSociety & Culture September 13, 19:17
WADA chief says documents on lifting charges from 95 Russian athletes genuineSport September 13, 17:55
Over 20,000 evacuated from Moscow train stations, shopping malls over bomb threatSociety & Culture September 13, 17:31
Zapad-2017 drills in Belarus to involve 98 Russian tanksMilitary & Defense September 13, 17:19
Passenger hiding 50 snakes, 25 spiders in carry-on luggage detained at Belarus airportSociety & Culture September 13, 17:10
The Bolshoi vows to roll out 10 new productions this season, along with the Nureyev balletSociety & Culture September 13, 16:54
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Hotel National Moscow and the Doctor Zhivago caf· located on the building’s first floor have been evacuated after a bomb threat call, a TASS correspondent reports on the scene.
The staff and guests remain outside, strolling nearby in downtown Moscow (a five-minute walk from the Kremlin).
"There was an anonymous call. A search is underway," a security official told TASS. An ambulance and police officers remain on alert outside the hotel.
Earlier on Wednesday, Moscow emergencies services told TASS that more than 100 anonymous bomb threats had been made in the Russian capital over a day. The emergencies services remain on alert conducting intensive searches for bombs at higher schools, shopping malls, railway stations, airports and hotels. Police sniffer dogs and bomb disposal experts are still conducting searches at some facilities.