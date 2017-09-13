Back to Main page
Hotel National Moscow evacuated after bomb scare

Society & Culture
September 13, 20:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The staff and guests remain outside, strolling nearby in downtown Moscow

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Hotel National Moscow and the Doctor Zhivago caf· located on the building’s first floor have been evacuated after a bomb threat call, a TASS correspondent reports on the scene.

Moscow hit by nearly 100 bomb threat calls

The staff and guests remain outside, strolling nearby in downtown Moscow (a five-minute walk from the Kremlin).

"There was an anonymous call. A search is underway," a security official told TASS. An ambulance and police officers remain on alert outside the hotel.

Earlier on Wednesday, Moscow emergencies services told TASS that more than 100 anonymous bomb threats had been made in the Russian capital over a day. The emergencies services remain on alert conducting intensive searches for bombs at higher schools, shopping malls, railway stations, airports and hotels. Police sniffer dogs and bomb disposal experts are still conducting searches at some facilities.

