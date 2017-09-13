Back to Main page
Russia offers help to US, Cuba, France in dealing with Irma effects

Society & Culture
September 13, 14:17 UTC+3

There has been no reply to the offer of assistance yet, according to Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov

Aftermath of Hurricane Irma, in St. Martin

© AP Photo/Carlos Giusti

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russia has offered assistance to the United States, Cuba and France in dealing with the effects of the hurricane Irma, but there has been no reply from them so far, Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov said.

"In the established fashion we offered practical assistance in accordance with bilateral inter-governmental agreements. For now our counterparts are looking into the situation, gauging the scale of damage and drawing up requests. We proposed a common package of assistance to the United States, France and Cuba," Puchkov said.

Hurricane Irma devastates Cuba’s tourism infrastructure

There has been no reply to the offer of assistance yet.

"For now they are looking into all effects of Irma. As soon as they are finished and requests arrives, we will respond," Puchkov said.

According to earlier reports the Russian Emergencies Ministry dispatched messages with offers of assistance to Cuba’s deputy prime minister and French interior minister.

Irma has proved the worst hurricane in the Atlantic over the past decade. It hit the British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Saint Barthelemy and Saint Martin and Florida. According to early estimates tens of thousands of people were affected. The material damage is estimated at 1.2 million euros.

