Disney postpones release of Star Wars: Episode IX

NEW YORK, September 13. /TASS/. Star Wars: Episode IX will premiere in the United States on December 20, 2019, Disney announced on its official website on Tuesday.
The premiere of the ninth movie in the world’s famous film saga, which blasted off in late 1970’s to grip the attention of the global movie audience up to the present day, was initially scheduled for May 2019.
According to Hollywood Reporter, the release was postponed to give the director more time to work on that project. Earlier on Tuesday, Disney reported that Episode IX will be directed by J.J. Abrams, who launched a new era of Star Wars with Episode VII - The Force Awakens in 2015.
Last week, it was announced that Colin Trevorrow was no longer directing Star Wars: Episode IX. According to Hollywood Reporter, Trevorrow quit due to disagreements over the screenplay.