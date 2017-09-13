Nine-year-old girl saves two children from burning house in Dagestan

Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft with three crew launched from BaikonurScience & Space September 13, 1:07
MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. A nine-year-old girl saved two younger children from house fire in a village in Russia’s North Caucasian Republic of Dagestan, a spokesman for the local emergencies department told TASS on Tuesday.
"A fire broke out in a second-floor apartment in a residential block in the village Babayurt," the spokesman said. "A nine-year schoolgirl, Milana Yusupova, who happened to be near the burning house, saved two girls of five and six years of age."
Milana said at first she had got frightened to see the smoke coming from the house and wanted to run away. But then she heard cries for help. "I was very scared but I entered the house and began to call them. When they came up to me, I took them by their hands and rushed out. We were running to my very house, nit looking back," Milana said.