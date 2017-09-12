Swedish pop legend ABBA to reunite and tour in virtual reality

STOCKHOLM, September 12. /TASS/. The Swedish quartet ABBA plans a virtual reality tour. The songs loved by millions of fans worldwide will be performed by digital avatars of the four band members.

In an interview with the Exporessen newspaper, one of the former band members, composer Benny Andersson confirmed these plans.

Since ABBA was disbanded in 1982 its members were approached many times by promoters with proposals to do a reunion tour but they always turned them down. Now, ahead of the release of his new album Piano, Andersson unexpectedly gave another answer, saying yes.

"We see each other every now and then, we've done a few different things, and now we've got a project ahead of us," he said.

He added that the tour is planned for 2019, if the project is "good enough".

"It will take a bit of time, it takes time to digitalize a face. It's fun that it's so technologically advanced. It will be interesting." Andersson told Expressen.

Andersson’s new album will be released on September 29. Among other tracks it includes instrumental versions of such ABBA hits as Thank You for the Music and Happy New Year.

"I will never get rid of it," he said about the popularity of ABBA music.

"I don't mind. It's a big, very important part of my life, it's what lets me sit here today. The opportunity to do exactly what you want instead of making sure you're earning money for the rent," the composer said.

ABBA was formed in 1972 and soon become one of the most popular bands in the history of music. The group released eight albums before it split in 1982. Each year, about 2-3 million of their records are sold worldwide. The Mamma Mia! musical, based on ABBA songs, was seen by about 60 million people in hundreds of theaters around the world, including Russia.