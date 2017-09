Stunning pictures compare Moscow's past with its present

This week in photos: London's carnival, Spain's tomato fight and Harvey's aftermath

This week in photos: London's carnival, Spain's tomato fight and Harvey's aftermath September 01, 18:42

This week in photos: mammoth pumpkin, Irma’s wrath and the little prince goes to school

This week in photos: mammoth pumpkin, Irma’s wrath and the little prince goes to school September 08, 16:02

Putin visits new park in central Moscow

Putin visits new park in central Moscow September 09, 16:07

Above: Gorky Street, 1966 Below : The Central Telegraph building in Tverskaya Street, 2017 © Naum Granovsky/Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

People walking in Tverskoy Boulevard in 1980 and in 2017 © Alexander Chumichev/Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

Above: An ambulance vehicle by the Sklifosovsky Reaserch Institute, 1970 Below: An ambulance vehicle by the Sklifosovsky Moscow Institute of Emergency First Aid, 2017 © Vitaly Sozinov/Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

A view of Taras Shevchenko Embankment in 1968 and in 2017 © Vladimir Savostyanov/Sergei Bobylev/TASS

A view of the Bolshoi Theatre in 1967 and in 2017 © Naum Granovsky/Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

Left: A view of the Gorky Moscow Art Theatre in 1967 Right: A view of the Chekhov Moscow Art Theatre in Kamergersky Lane, 2017 © Alexander Konkov/Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

Above: A police officer helps kids to cross Kutuzovsky Avenue in 1968 Below: A view of the Triumphal Arch in Kutuzovsky Avenue, 2017 © Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

Above: A passenger by an automatic information terminal at Komsomolskaya metro station, 1967 Below: A passenger seen by an Info-SOS board in Moscow Metro, 2017 © Yuri Ignatkin/Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

Moscow commuters on an underground train in 1969 and in 2017 © Gennady Chesnokov/Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

A view of the SEV Building on Kalinin Avenue in 1968 and the offices of the Moscow Government in Novy Arbat Street, 2017 © Naum Granovsky/Sergei Bobylev/TASS

School leavers Moscow's Red Square in 1961 and in 2017 © Vladimir Lagranzh/Sergei Bobylev/TASS

Left: A view of the Moskva swimming pool, 1960 Right: A view of the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour rebuilt on the same site in 1995–2000 © Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

Left: A view of the Moskva swimming pool, 1960 Right: A view of the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour rebuilt on the same site in 1995–2000

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

School leavers Moscow's Red Square in 1961 and in 2017

© Vladimir Lagranzh/Sergei Bobylev/TASS

A view of the SEV Building on Kalinin Avenue in 1968 and the offices of the Moscow Government in Novy Arbat Street, 2017

© Naum Granovsky/Sergei Bobylev/TASS

Moscow commuters on an underground train in 1969 and in 2017

© Gennady Chesnokov/Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

Above: A passenger by an automatic information terminal at Komsomolskaya metro station, 1967 Below: A passenger seen by an Info-SOS board in Moscow Metro, 2017

© Yuri Ignatkin/Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

Above: A police officer helps kids to cross Kutuzovsky Avenue in 1968 Below: A view of the Triumphal Arch in Kutuzovsky Avenue, 2017

© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

Left: A view of the Gorky Moscow Art Theatre in 1967 Right: A view of the Chekhov Moscow Art Theatre in Kamergersky Lane, 2017

© Alexander Konkov/Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

A view of the Bolshoi Theatre in 1967 and in 2017

© Naum Granovsky/Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

A view of Taras Shevchenko Embankment in 1968 and in 2017

© Vladimir Savostyanov/Sergei Bobylev/TASS

Above: An ambulance vehicle by the Sklifosovsky Reaserch Institute, 1970 Below: An ambulance vehicle by the Sklifosovsky Moscow Institute of Emergency First Aid, 2017

© Vitaly Sozinov/Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

People walking in Tverskoy Boulevard in 1980 and in 2017

© Alexander Chumichev/Sergei Savostyanov/TASS