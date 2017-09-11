TASS correspondent in Italy awarded international journalism prize

ROME, September 11. /TASS/. TASS correspondent Vera Scherbakova was awarded the Marzani prize for journalism at a ceremony in San Giorgio del Sannio, in the Province of Benevento in the Italian region of Campania, on Sunday.

The international Marzani award for journalism and literature has been bestowed over the past 10 years by the Campania-Europe-Mediterranean association to journalists, publicists and writers from Italy and different countries based on a decision of the committee consisting of distinguished scientific and cultural figures, as well as journalists. The award is granted for "professionalism in meeting the tasks of journalism aimed at providing unbiased information."

The prize, established under the auspices of the chairman of the lower house of the national parliament, the Foreign Ministry and international community, the EU mission in Italy, and also the Union of Journalists of Campania, the Sannio university and the Benevento chamber of commerce, is named after a historic square in the center of San Giorgio del Sannio.

According to the association’s president Enzo Parziale, Scherbakova, who represents the largest and oldest Russian mass media outlet in Italy, confirmed "the leading role of TASS in the international information space and also disseminating impartial and verified information about the country."

This is the first time a Russian journalist has ever received the award, he pointed out. Other recipients of the prize are Italian reporters, including staff members of the ANSA news agency. He said earlier among the laureates of the award were journalists from Palestine, Germany and Spain.

Scherbakova has been working for TASS since 2000. In 2007, she started working as a correspondent in Italy and the Holy See and became a member of the Foreign Press Association. Scherbakova is one of the competent "voices" of Italy in Russia. She often appears on local television and radio in Italy presenting Russia’s position on international issues.