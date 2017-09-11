Russia delivers aid to residents in Homs de-escalation zone

HAMA (Syria), September 11. /TASS/. Military servicemen from the Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria have delivered a batch of humanitarian aid to the population in the inhabited community of Al-Rastan within the de-escalation zone in the Homs province located in the area controlled by the armed opposition. They handed over four tonnes of food and 500 kilograms of medicines to local residents.

"Humanitarian aid for residents of the Al-Rastan populated locality is distributed here. We give them food packages, sacks of flour and sugar and staple commodities. A first-aid post will be deployed here to deliver medical care to all those in need," Alexander Sazonov, the center’s spokesman, told reporters.

According to representative of the center’s medical department Vladimir Korzovatykh, Russian specialists also help local residents restore the work of district medical facilities. "Today we handed over everything that is necessary for the treatment of severely ill patients. A hospital will open its doors here in the near future. At the moment it is just a first-aid post, but in the future that will be an ordinary hospital," he said.

De-escalation zones in Syria

At the Astana meeting on Syria in May, the guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire (Russia, Iran and Turkey) signed a memorandum on setting up de-escalation zones in the war-torn country.

The de-escalation zones include the Idlib Province, some parts of its neighboring areas in the Latakia, Hama and Aleppo Provinces north of the city of Homs, Eastern Ghouta, as well as the Daraa and al-Quneitra Provinces in southern Syria.

Three de-escalation zones have already been established, while the fourth zone - in the Idlib Province - is being set up. The four de-escalation zone includes the Idlib province and some parts of the neighboring provinces of Aleppo, Latakia and Hama.