Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin visits new park in central Moscow

Society & Culture
September 09, 16:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The president drove to the park from Red Square by a golf car

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_964809.stepNow *12 +1}} - 4 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_964809.sliderLength-1}}
© Mikhail Mettsel/TASS
© Aleksey Druzhinin/press-sluzhba prezidenta RF/TASS
© Aleksey Druzhinin/press-sluzhba prezidenta RF/TASS
© Aleksey Druzhinin/press-sluzhba prezidenta RF/TASS
Editors choice
A wagon decorated with flowers at the annual flower corso in Zundert, the Netherlands, September 3
This week in photos: mammoth pumpkin, Irma’s wrath and the little prince goes to school September 08, 16:02
Construction of Leningradskaya Hotel, 136-meter high (26 floors) building on Komsomolskaya Square. After the renovation in 2008, the hotel re-opened as the Hilton Moscow Leningradskaya
Stalin's Seven Sister skyscrapers September 07, 18:55
The opening of an exhibition called "Far East Street", part of the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Russky Island
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum September 06, 16:45
Myanmar's Rohingya ethnic minority members walk through rice fields after crossing over to the Bangladesh side of the border
Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis September 05, 18:15
Fireworks at the opening ceremony of the 2017 Spasskaya Tower international military music festival in Moscow's Red Square, Russia, August 26
This week in photos: London's carnival, Spain's tomato fight and Harvey's aftermath September 01, 18:42
Actor Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso at the premiere of the film "Downsizing" which opened the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival
The best red carpet looks from the 2017 Venice Film Festival August 31, 15:39
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_964809'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_964809'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
© Mikhail Mettsel/TASS
© Aleksey Druzhinin/press-sluzhba prezidenta RF/TASS
© Aleksey Druzhinin/press-sluzhba prezidenta RF/TASS
© Aleksey Druzhinin/press-sluzhba prezidenta RF/TASS

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. During the events devoted to the 870th anniversary of Moscow, President Putin visited a new Zaryadye park in downtown Moscow, where he saw from the height of bird's flight his house, then he visited the Soaring Bridge at the park and talked to volunteers and children. The president drove to the park from Red Square by a golf car. Putin gave a lift to Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

Putin viewed the park’s layout and asked the mayor how long the construction lasted. Two years, he replied. Later on, the president saw archeological revelations, which were found during the construction in that ancient part of Moscow.

The president went to see the big amphitheater, which will host the city’s cultural events - concerts, festivals and performances. It may welcome the audience of 16,000, and the small amphitheater nearby has the audience capacity of 400 seats.

History of the Zaryadye Park

The new Zaryadye park was built at Putin’s initiative at the site of the Soviet-era huge hotel Rossiya that was pulled down in the 2000’s.

Zaryadye is the name of the area, one the oldest in Moscow nowadays located to the east of the Kremlin and to the southeast of Red Square.

The area filled with small churches and Empire-style buildings of Moscow tradesmen and merchants underwent sweeping reconstructions in the 1930’s. Later plans suggested a Stalin-era-style skyscraper would be erected there but the authorities called the project off.

The foundation of the abortive building came in handy in 1964 when construction of hotel Rossiya began. With its capacity for 6,000 or so customers, it became the largest hotel in Europe but 40 years after its commissioning, in 2006, Moscow City authorities disassembled it.

In 2004, the city government put forward a proposal to return a historic layout and look to the Zaryadye area and a competition for the best urban development project to it was held.

In January 2012, Putin asked Mayor Sergei Sobyanin to think over a park zone at the site of the removed hotel and in August of the same year Sobyanin called off an urban development project in favor of the park.

The park that is said to embody the principles of ‘landscape urbanism’ - meaning that people are not obliged to follow prearranged routes and plants can grow freely - represents the four types of landscapes most typical for Russia - the forest, the steppe, the tundra, and the floodplains.

One of the highlights of the park is an icy cave where the air temperature below 0 Centigrade will be maintained throughout the year and a hovering bridge rising to the height of fifty standards stories.

Zaryadye park managers say admittance to the park will be free and visitors will have an opportunity to come there anytime day and night.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: mammoth pumpkin, Irma’s wrath and the little prince goes to school
13
Stalin's Seven Sister skyscrapers
15
This week in photos: London's carnival, Spain's tomato fight and Harvey's aftermath
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense Ministry surprised at statement from German military authority about West-2017
2
Putin visits new park in central Moscow
3
West behind illegal secondment of Moldovan soldiers to NATO drills, president says
4
Minister: Military drills to show Russian Army capabilities on south-western direction
5
Paraguay, Chile want to buy Russia's Ansat multirole helicopters
6
More than 60 Soviet people die in Cuba during Caribbean crisis - Defense Ministry
7
Russia may build 115,000-tonne aircraft carriers by 2020
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама