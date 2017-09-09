Putin greets Muscovites on the city’s 870th birthday

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin congratulated Muscovites with the 870th anniversary of the Russian capital. The president and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev came to the heart of Moscow - Red Square - to participate in the celebration.

"This holiday is always celebrated widely and solemnly, with true love to Moscow, to its centuries-long history and modern achievements, because we have such a wonderful capital - dynamic, innovative, striving for future and always noble in its ancient beauty," Putin said.

"Moscow is the center of the country; as a union of regions it grew and gained strength gradually though firmly and confidently," the president continued. "Here, in Moscow, are mixed different cultures and traditions, here was tempered the spiritual power of our multi-ethnic people.".