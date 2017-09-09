Putin greets Muscovites on the city’s 870th birthday

Putin greets Muscovites on the city’s 870th birthdaySociety & Culture September 09, 13:03
Putin to take part in celebrations of Moscow’s City Day, opening of new parkSociety & Culture September 09, 8:46
Defense Ministry surprised at statement from German military authority about West-2017Military & Defense September 09, 8:43
Syrian armed opposition confirms participation in talks in KazakhstanWorld September 09, 8:40
West behind illegal secondment of Moldovan soldiers to NATO drills, president saysWorld September 08, 21:36
Russia’s ambassador to US hopes US really stops policy of countermeasuresRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 08, 19:56
PM Medvedev wants Russia to achieve GDP growth higher than that of global economyBusiness & Economy September 08, 18:56
Syria on the verge of ushering in post-IS era — French top diplomatWorld September 08, 16:04
This week in photos: mammoth pumpkin, Irma’s wrath and the little prince goes to schoolSociety & Culture September 08, 16:02
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin congratulated Muscovites with the 870th anniversary of the Russian capital. The president and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev came to the heart of Moscow - Red Square - to participate in the celebration.
"This holiday is always celebrated widely and solemnly, with true love to Moscow, to its centuries-long history and modern achievements, because we have such a wonderful capital - dynamic, innovative, striving for future and always noble in its ancient beauty," Putin said.
"Moscow is the center of the country; as a union of regions it grew and gained strength gradually though firmly and confidently," the president continued. "Here, in Moscow, are mixed different cultures and traditions, here was tempered the spiritual power of our multi-ethnic people.".