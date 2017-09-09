Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin greets Muscovites on the city’s 870th birthday

Society & Culture
September 09, 13:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s President and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev came to the Red Square to participate in the celebration

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergey Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin congratulated Muscovites with the 870th anniversary of the Russian capital. The president and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev came to the heart of Moscow - Red Square - to participate in the celebration.

"This holiday is always celebrated widely and solemnly, with true love to Moscow, to its centuries-long history and modern achievements, because we have such a wonderful capital - dynamic, innovative, striving for future and always noble in its ancient beauty," Putin said.

"Moscow is the center of the country; as a union of regions it grew and gained strength gradually though firmly and confidently," the president continued. "Here, in Moscow, are mixed different cultures and traditions, here was tempered the spiritual power of our multi-ethnic people.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: mammoth pumpkin, Irma’s wrath and the little prince goes to school
13
Stalin's Seven Sister skyscrapers
15
This week in photos: London's carnival, Spain's tomato fight and Harvey's aftermath
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin greets Muscovites on the city’s 870th birthday
2
Putin to take part in celebrations of Moscow’s City Day, opening of new park
3
Russian Arms Expo from 2018 may be returned to Nizhny Tagil in Urals - Deputy PM Rogozin
4
Defense Ministry surprised at statement from German military authority about West-2017
5
Doping tests of three Russian handball players are positive
6
Terrorists in Syria must be obliterated, none should be allowed to escape — Lavrov
7
More than 60 Soviet people die in Cuba during Caribbean crisis - Defense Ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама