Russia ready to assist countries suffering from Irma hurricane - minister

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry is ready to offer assistance to the Caribbean countries, suffering from the Irma hurricane, Minister Vladimir Puchkov told TASS on Saturday.

"Our rescuers, our high technologies and the Russian emergency corps of humanitarian assistance are ready to offer assistance, when requested, to the countries, which are suffering from the Irma hurricane," he said.

The Russian ministry has voiced the offer to the foreign counterparts, he added.

The Irma hurricane has reached Cuba and now continues moving along its northern shore. Specialists forecast, by morning of September 10 the disaster will reach Florida’s southern areas. At least 22 people have died in the Caribbean basin.