15 passengers, including 4 children, injured in collision of train, truck

Society & Culture
September 09, 11:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A Kamaz truck collided with a train at a railway crossing in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The number of injured in a collision of a train and a Kamaz truck in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District is up to 15, the center for medicine of accidents told TASS on Saturday.

"The preliminary information is that 15 people are injured, including four children," the source said, adding the truck driver is among the injured.

The local center of the Emergencies Ministry says there are no victims in the accident.

A Kamaz truck collided with a train at a railway crossing. Rescuers, traffic police, ambulance and other emergency services came to the site.

The local authorities offer buses to take the train’s passengers to the nearest station.

All necessary works at the site continue.

