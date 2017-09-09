15 passengers, including 4 children, injured in collision of train, truck

Putin greets Muscovites on the city’s 870th birthdaySociety & Culture September 09, 13:03
Putin to take part in celebrations of Moscow’s City Day, opening of new parkSociety & Culture September 09, 8:46
Defense Ministry surprised at statement from German military authority about West-2017Military & Defense September 09, 8:43
Syrian armed opposition confirms participation in talks in KazakhstanWorld September 09, 8:40
West behind illegal secondment of Moldovan soldiers to NATO drills, president saysWorld September 08, 21:36
Russia’s ambassador to US hopes US really stops policy of countermeasuresRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 08, 19:56
PM Medvedev wants Russia to achieve GDP growth higher than that of global economyBusiness & Economy September 08, 18:56
Syria on the verge of ushering in post-IS era — French top diplomatWorld September 08, 16:04
This week in photos: mammoth pumpkin, Irma’s wrath and the little prince goes to schoolSociety & Culture September 08, 16:02
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The number of injured in a collision of a train and a Kamaz truck in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District is up to 15, the center for medicine of accidents told TASS on Saturday.
"The preliminary information is that 15 people are injured, including four children," the source said, adding the truck driver is among the injured.
The local center of the Emergencies Ministry says there are no victims in the accident.
A Kamaz truck collided with a train at a railway crossing. Rescuers, traffic police, ambulance and other emergency services came to the site.
The local authorities offer buses to take the train’s passengers to the nearest station.
All necessary works at the site continue.