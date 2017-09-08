Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Massive 52-carat diamond named in honor of Russia’s late envoy to Turkey

Society & Culture
September 08, 18:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov was shot dead in December 2016 by a terrorist

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September, 8. /TASS/. A massive diamond weighing 51.91 carats unearthed in July was named in honor of late Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov, the nation’s biggest diamond producer Alrosa stated in a press release on Friday.

Read also

World leaders condemn brutal assassination of Russia’s ambassador to Turkey

"In order to pay tribute to Russia’s late Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov who died tragically on December 19, 2016, and to show our great respect for his service to Russia by strengthening our nation’s global stature and defending its interests, we have decided to name this diamond in honor of Andrey Karlov. Massive diamonds occur rarely in nature and each of them is unique. Likewise, Andrey Karlov was also a very unique individual and diplomat," noted Alrosa CEO Sergey Ivanov.

The symbolic diamond was unearthed in July 11, 2017. Russia’s Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov was shot dead in December 2016, by a terrorist while he was delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition in Ankara. He was awarded the honorary title of Hero of Russia posthumously "for displaying tenacity and courage as the Russian Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador in Turkey, and for his invaluable contribution to Russia’s foreign policy."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: mammoth pumpkin, Irma’s wrath and the little prince goes to school
13
Stalin's Seven Sister skyscrapers
15
This week in photos: London's carnival, Spain's tomato fight and Harvey's aftermath
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: US to freeze North Koreans for nukes and Russian Far East seeks investors
2
Terrorists in Syria must be obliterated, none should be allowed to escape — Lavrov
3
Diplomat slams Finland’s decision to bar Russia’s barque from docking at Mariehamn
4
Washington’s new strategy in Afghanistan aimed against China, expert says
5
Russian Defense Ministry prepares modernized T-80BVM tank for trials — official
6
CIS air defense system ready to protect Commonwealth borders — Russian Defense Ministry
7
Russian military instructors train over 1,000 Syrian troops near Damascus
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама