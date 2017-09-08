Back to Main page
This week in photos: mammoth pumpkin, Irma’s wrath and the little prince goes to school

Society & Culture
September 08, 16:02 UTC+3

The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

Share
A wagon decorated with flowers at the annual flower corso in Zundert, the Netherlands, September 3
A wagon decorated with flowers at the annual flower corso in Zundert, the Netherlands, September 3
A wagon decorated with flowers at the annual flower corso in Zundert, the Netherlands, September 3
© EPA-EFE/ROB ENGELAAR
A rosary made with balloons seen during the passage of the canvas of the Virgin of Chiquinquirá towards the Cathedral Primada, in Bogota, Colombia, September 2
A rosary made with balloons seen during the passage of the canvas of the Virgin of Chiquinquirá towards the Cathedral Primada, in Bogota, Colombia, September 2
A rosary made with balloons seen during the passage of the canvas of the Virgin of Chiquinquirá towards the Cathedral Primada, in Bogota, Colombia, September 2
© EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda
A multiple exposure of a model during the Premium Runway Five Styled by Sarah Banger show at Melbourne Fashion Week, Australia, September 6
A multiple exposure of a model during the Premium Runway Five Styled by Sarah Banger show at Melbourne Fashion Week, Australia, September 6
A multiple exposure of a model during the Premium Runway Five Styled by Sarah Banger show at Melbourne Fashion Week, Australia, September 6
© EPA-EFE/TRACEY NEARMY
Merkel’s “crown” - a chandelier dangles in front of the screen showing German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the only TV debate between her and Social Democratic Challenger Martin Schulz before the parliamentary election in Berlin, September 3
Merkel’s “crown” - a chandelier dangles in front of the screen showing German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the only TV debate between her and Social Democratic Challenger Martin Schulz before the parliamentary election in Berlin, September 3
Merkel’s “crown” - a chandelier dangles in front of the screen showing German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the only TV debate between her and Social Democratic Challenger Martin Schulz before the parliamentary election in Berlin, September 3
© Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP
Fireworks light up the sky after a mass rally in Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, marking country’s 6th underground nuclear test, which Pyongyang claims was an H-bomb small enough to be mounted on an ICBM. It was the biggest North Korea has ever conducted, September 6
Fireworks light up the sky after a mass rally in Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, marking country’s 6th underground nuclear test, which Pyongyang claims was an H-bomb small enough to be mounted on an ICBM. It was the biggest North Korea has ever conducted, September 6
Fireworks light up the sky after a mass rally in Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, marking country’s 6th underground nuclear test, which Pyongyang claims was an H-bomb small enough to be mounted on an ICBM. It was the biggest North Korea has ever conducted, September 6
© KCNA via REUTERS
The Soyuz MS-04 capsule carrying the International Space Station crew of Jack Fischer, Peggy Annette Whitson of the US and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia lands in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, September 3
The Soyuz MS-04 capsule carrying the International Space Station crew of Jack Fischer, Peggy Annette Whitson of the US and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia lands in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, September 3
The Soyuz MS-04 capsule carrying the International Space Station crew of Jack Fischer, Peggy Annette Whitson of the US and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia lands in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, September 3
© REUTERS/Sergei Ilnitsky
Men transport an Atlantic Giant Pumpkin, which was cultivated for about six months and currently weighs over 430 kilograms, before its presentation at Moscow State University’s Botanic Garden in Moscow, Russia, September 5
Men transport an Atlantic Giant Pumpkin, which was cultivated for about six months and currently weighs over 430 kilograms, before its presentation at Moscow State University’s Botanic Garden in Moscow, Russia, September 5
Men transport an Atlantic Giant Pumpkin, which was cultivated for about six months and currently weighs over 430 kilograms, before its presentation at Moscow State University’s Botanic Garden in Moscow, Russia, September 5
© REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
US actor Jim Carrey arrives for the premiere of 'Jim and Andy: The Great Beyond - The Story of Jim Carrey and Andy Kaufman' during the 74th Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, September 5
US actor Jim Carrey arrives for the premiere of 'Jim and Andy: The Great Beyond - The Story of Jim Carrey and Andy Kaufman' during the 74th Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, September 5
US actor Jim Carrey arrives for the premiere of 'Jim and Andy: The Great Beyond - The Story of Jim Carrey and Andy Kaufman' during the 74th Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, September 5
© EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO ONORATI
Britain's Prince William accompanies Prince George as he is greeted by Helen Haslem - the head of the lower school upon arrival for his first day at Thomas's school in Battersea, London, September 7
Britain's Prince William accompanies Prince George as he is greeted by Helen Haslem - the head of the lower school upon arrival for his first day at Thomas's school in Battersea, London, September 7
Britain's Prince William accompanies Prince George as he is greeted by Helen Haslem - the head of the lower school upon arrival for his first day at Thomas's school in Battersea, London, September 7
© Richard Pohle — WPA Pool/Getty Images
People in traditional dress take part in a procession celebrating Dozhinki, a Belarusian harvest festival, in David Gorodok, Belarus, September 3
People in traditional dress take part in a procession celebrating Dozhinki, a Belarusian harvest festival, in David Gorodok, Belarus, September 3
People in traditional dress take part in a procession celebrating Dozhinki, a Belarusian harvest festival, in David Gorodok, Belarus, September 3
© Viktor Drachev/TASS
Taisei Corporation Chairman Takashi Yamauchi, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, and Far East Investment and Export Agency Head Leonid Petukhov at a meeting with foreign businessmen at the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum at Far Eastern Federal University on Russky Island, Russia, September 6
Taisei Corporation Chairman Takashi Yamauchi, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, and Far East Investment and Export Agency Head Leonid Petukhov at a meeting with foreign businessmen at the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum at Far Eastern Federal University on Russky Island, Russia, September 6
Taisei Corporation Chairman Takashi Yamauchi, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, and Far East Investment and Export Agency Head Leonid Petukhov at a meeting with foreign businessmen at the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum at Far Eastern Federal University on Russky Island, Russia, September 6
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS Host Photo Agency
About 1,500 students hold a flash mob in Palace Square in support of St Petersburg's candidacy as a host city for the 2019 General Assembly of the UN World Tourism Organisation, St Petersburg, Russia, September 6
About 1,500 students hold a flash mob in Palace Square in support of St Petersburg's candidacy as a host city for the 2019 General Assembly of the UN World Tourism Organisation, St Petersburg, Russia, September 6
About 1,500 students hold a flash mob in Palace Square in support of St Petersburg's candidacy as a host city for the 2019 General Assembly of the UN World Tourism Organisation, St Petersburg, Russia, September 6
© Peter Kovalev/TASS
Hurricane Irma, a potentially catastrophic category 5 hurricane, moves westward in the Atlantic Ocean toward the Leeward Islands, September 5
Hurricane Irma, a potentially catastrophic category 5 hurricane, moves westward in the Atlantic Ocean toward the Leeward Islands, September 5
Hurricane Irma, a potentially catastrophic category 5 hurricane, moves westward in the Atlantic Ocean toward the Leeward Islands, September 5
© NOAA via AP
A street is covered with floodwater after torrential rains pounded Southeast Texas following Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey causing widespread flooding in Orange, Texas, USA, September 3
A street is covered with floodwater after torrential rains pounded Southeast Texas following Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey causing widespread flooding in Orange, Texas, USA, September 3
A street is covered with floodwater after torrential rains pounded Southeast Texas following Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey causing widespread flooding in Orange, Texas, USA, September 3
© Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Image
A Rohingya woman comforts her exhausted son as they take shelter inside a school after having just arrived from the Myanmar side of the border at Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh, September 7
A Rohingya woman comforts her exhausted son as they take shelter inside a school after having just arrived from the Myanmar side of the border at Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh, September 7
A Rohingya woman comforts her exhausted son as they take shelter inside a school after having just arrived from the Myanmar side of the border at Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh, September 7
© AP Photo/Bernat Armangue
A giant pumpkin weighing over 430 kilograms, monstrous hurricane Irma, all grown-up Prince George's first day at school and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

Share
