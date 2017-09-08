Russians dub Moscow nation’s educational and career opportunity capital — poll

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Most Russians believe that there are more educational (56%) and career opportunities (52%) in Moscow than in any other Russian cities and regions, according to a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) and published on its website.

"Moscow is considered to be a city of opportunities in education (56% of respondents agree that chances to receive good education in Moscow are higher than in other Russian regions), work (52%) and material welfare (50%), whereas the metropolitan advantages in other spheres are not so obvious," the report says.

"Moscow has been strengthening its position as an educational center, a potential employer and a business launching platform compared to other regions. Not only preserving, but considerably increasing the pace of infrastructure changes in years to come, will be the challenges that Moscow’s authorities face, when shaping the city’s development strategy," head of the VTsIOM information policy and communication technologies section Kirill Rodnin said, commenting on the poll results.

A VTsIOM survey dubbed "Sputnik" was conducted on September 3-5, 2017, and involved respondents aged over 18. The maximum range of error does not exceed 2.5% with a 95% probability.