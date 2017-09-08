Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russians dub Moscow nation’s educational and career opportunity capital — poll

Society & Culture
September 08, 12:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Moscow has been strengthening its position as an educational center, a potential employer and a business launching platform compared to other regions, head of the research center said

Share
1 pages in this article
© Dmitriy Serebryakov/TASS

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Most Russians believe that there are more educational (56%) and career opportunities (52%) in Moscow than in any other Russian cities and regions, according to a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) and published on its website.

"Moscow is considered to be a city of opportunities in education (56% of respondents agree that chances to receive good education in Moscow are higher than in other Russian regions), work (52%) and material welfare (50%), whereas the metropolitan advantages in other spheres are not so obvious," the report says.

"Moscow has been strengthening its position as an educational center, a potential employer and a business launching platform compared to other regions. Not only preserving, but considerably increasing the pace of infrastructure changes in years to come, will be the challenges that Moscow’s authorities face, when shaping the city’s development strategy," head of the VTsIOM information policy and communication technologies section Kirill Rodnin said, commenting on the poll results.

A VTsIOM survey dubbed "Sputnik" was conducted on September 3-5, 2017, and involved respondents aged over 18. The maximum range of error does not exceed 2.5% with a 95% probability.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Stalin's Seven Sister skyscrapers
15
This week in photos: London's carnival, Spain's tomato fight and Harvey's aftermath
11
The best red carpet looks from the 2017 Venice Film Festival
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
FBI may be preparing provocation against Russia in San Francisco consulate — diplomat
2
Russian military police deployed to northern Aleppo Governorate
3
Russian Aerospace Force eliminates IS "minister of war" — Defense Ministry
4
Russian jets scrambled 9 times in past week to intercept foreign aircraft
5
Russia calls on parties to Myanmar conflict to start constructive dialogue
6
Gazprom Export expects progress in China talks on ‘western route’ contract
7
Russia plans to scrap about 4,000 tanks by 2020 — Defense Ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама