Man plunges to death from Moscow bridge landing on cruise ship deck

Society & Culture
September 08, 12:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Crimean Bridge in Moscow

Crimean Bridge in Moscow

© Sergei Bobylyov/TASS

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. A man plummeted to his death from the Crimean Bridge in downtown Moscow landing on board the deck of a cruise vessel, police reported on Friday.

"The ship’s crew reported to the police that a man had fallen onto its deck from the Crimean Bridge while the vessel was sailing along the Moscow River," the police spokesman said.

Police who arrived at the scene found the body of a 45-year old man with a head injury on board the anchored ship.

An investigation is underway to uncover all the details surrounding the incident.

