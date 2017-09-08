Man plunges to death from Moscow bridge landing on cruise ship deck

Russians dub Moscow nation’s educational and career opportunity capital — pollSociety & Culture September 08, 12:49
Russia calls on parties to Myanmar conflict to start constructive dialogueRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 08, 12:22
Man plunges to death from Moscow bridge landing on cruise ship deckSociety & Culture September 08, 12:18
FBI may be preparing provocation against Russia in San Francisco consulate — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 08, 12:18
Japan’s government says it's position on South Kuril Islands to remain unchangedWorld September 08, 11:50
Russian military police deployed to northern Aleppo GovernorateMilitary & Defense September 08, 11:11
Russian sports minister hopes for productive cooperation with new IPC President ParsonsSport September 08, 11:08
Russian jets scrambled 9 times in past week to intercept foreign aircraftMilitary & Defense September 08, 10:49
Dollar devaluation, not OPEC crude reduction deal affecting oil market now — Rosneft CEOBusiness & Economy September 08, 10:11
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. A man plummeted to his death from the Crimean Bridge in downtown Moscow landing on board the deck of a cruise vessel, police reported on Friday.
"The ship’s crew reported to the police that a man had fallen onto its deck from the Crimean Bridge while the vessel was sailing along the Moscow River," the police spokesman said.
Police who arrived at the scene found the body of a 45-year old man with a head injury on board the anchored ship.
An investigation is underway to uncover all the details surrounding the incident.