Moscow’s Tryetyakov Gallery opens exhibition Moscow Through Centuries

Society & Culture
September 08, 3:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

About a hundred of exhibits will be put on display

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. An exhibition highlighting the works of landmark Russian painters Aristarkh Lentulov and Sergei Svetoslavsky, who worked in the first decades of the 20th century, has opened in the Tretyakov Art Gallery, which boasts having the world’s largest collection of Russian art from the early medieval times to the 21st century.

"Some of the paintings underwent restoration specially for this exhibition," said Zelfira Tregula, the director of the gallery told a news conference on Thursday.

"For instance, we’ve taken Svetoslavsky’s canvass ‘The Mews in Zamovskvorechye’ (the last word denoting a traditional merchant district of the city on the bank of the Moskva River opposite the Kremlin - TASS) out of the depositary specially for this exhibition," she said. "Another painting that had a highly complicated restoration is Aristarkh Lentulov’s ‘Moscow’."

Put up for display are about a hundred exhibits - the icons of the 17th century and paintings of the 19th through the 21st century from the collection of the Tretyakov Gallery and from private collections.

"The visitors will have an opportunity to call into cozy courtyards and to walk down quiet streets depicted by the artists of the past, as well as take a panoramic view of the avenues glittering with millions of windows," said Margarita Chizhak, the supervisor of the exhibition.

She indicated that special audio accompaniments enabling the visitors to hear voices of the city had been created for the exhibition.

The Tretyakov Gallery will run the display through to January 21, 2018.

