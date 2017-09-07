Stalin's Seven Sister skyscrapers

Stalin's Seven Sister skyscrapersSociety & Culture September 07, 18:55
On September 7, 1947, during the celebration of Moscow’s 800th anniversary, the foundations of "Seven Sisters", a group of seven skyscrapers in Moscow designed in the Stalinist style were laid. The seven are: Hotel Ukraina, Kotelnicheskaya Embankment Apartments, the Kudrinskaya Square Building, the Hilton Moscow Leningradskaya Hotel, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs main building, the main building of the Moscow State University, and the Red Gates Administrative Building. Have a look at Moscow's iconic buildings, that light up the city's skyline.